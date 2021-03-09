How the Burger King meeting went before *that* tweet

Videos

You probably spotted Burger King’s International Women’s Day self-sabotage as it trended on social media for hours, triggering an avalanche of jokes and more serious condemnations.

Here’s their now – understandably – deleted tweet.

The fact that they followed it up with news of a programme to support more women into chef positions in their company was very much lost in the outcry over the bad joke.

It got exactly the reactions you’d expect.

Chief.. this was just NOT it. https://t.co/OyPwZe2ayG — Tom (@Syndicate) March 8, 2021

Comedian, actor and writer, Seán Burke, imagined how Burger King might have discussed the plan.

Burger King Meeting RE International Women's Day pic.twitter.com/ddhujCpsIo — Seán Burke (@SeanBurkeShow) March 8, 2021

“…the same way you always read the article after reading the headline.”

We loved it – and so did these tweeters.

I’m totally here for Clunky attempts at gender related satire and for extremely awkward long comedy pauses. Brilliant! As Ever. — Philip Berryman (@philip_berryman) March 8, 2021

This is the last from me on this particular topic – you just have to see this; solid gold. Have a great Tuesday gang! https://t.co/LnPkM1FThc — James Whatley (@Whatleydude) March 9, 2021

Kazuma Taichi shared this very believable theory.

I certainly believe the most accurate element of this parody is that it is a discussion that happened with only men at the table — Kazuma Taichi (@Kazuma_Taichi) March 8, 2021

Follow @SeanBurkeShow on Twitter and Instagram for more comedy gold.

READ MORE

‘If Charlie Chaplin Made Se7en’

Source Seán Burke Image Screengrab