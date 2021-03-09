Videos

How the Burger King meeting went before *that* tweet

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 9th, 2021

You probably spotted Burger King’s International Women’s Day self-sabotage as it trended on social media for hours, triggering an avalanche of jokes and more serious condemnations.

Here’s their now – understandably – deleted tweet.

The fact that they followed it up with news of a programme to support more women into chef positions in their company was very much lost in the outcry over the bad joke.

It got exactly the reactions you’d expect.

Comedian, actor and writer, Seán Burke, imagined how Burger King might have discussed the plan.

“…the same way you always read the article after reading the headline.”

We loved it – and so did these tweeters.

Kazuma Taichi shared this very believable theory.

Follow @SeanBurkeShow on Twitter and Instagram for more comedy gold.

