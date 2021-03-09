Celebrity

Piers Morgan stormed off his own TV show in a row over Meghan Markle – 9 crushing takedowns

John Plunkett. Updated March 9th, 2021

Piers Morgan has no time for ‘snowflakes’ who can’t handle criticism so who knows what he’ll make of this guy who stormed off his own breakfast TV show after he was taken to task by a fellow presenter.

Oh, it’s Piers Morgan.

Morgan, you’ll remember, was fiercely critical of Meghan Markle after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview.

He walked off Good Morning Britain today after he was brilliantly called out by fellow presenter Alex Beresford for his behaviour towards the Duchess of Sussex.

Beresford said Morgan’s behaviour was ‘pathetic’ and ‘diabolical’. Morgan later accused Beresford of ‘abuse’ and said he had ‘launched into a pretty personal derogatory monologue’.

Here’s a longer clip of what Beresford had to say so you can decide for yourself.

There’d been a bit of an atmosphere on the programme from the start.

And here are just some of the things people said about the whole thing today.

Morgan later returned to the show. The look on his face …

And here’s what he had to say about it later.

To conclude …

Oh, and this.

Don’t have nightmares.

Source Twitter @chrisrickett @RinoTheBeagle Images screengrabs

