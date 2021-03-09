Piers Morgan stormed off his own TV show in a row over Meghan Markle – 9 crushing takedowns

Celebrity

Piers Morgan has no time for ‘snowflakes’ who can’t handle criticism so who knows what he’ll make of this guy who stormed off his own breakfast TV show after he was taken to task by a fellow presenter.

Oh, it’s Piers Morgan.

ALEX BERESFORD HAS MADE PIERS MORGAN WALK “FROM HIS OWN SHOW!” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Alex 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #GMB pic.twitter.com/neW1WdMDxo — Rino The Beagle (@RinoTheBeagle) March 9, 2021

Morgan, you’ll remember, was fiercely critical of Meghan Markle after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview.

He walked off Good Morning Britain today after he was brilliantly called out by fellow presenter Alex Beresford for his behaviour towards the Duchess of Sussex.

Beresford said Morgan’s behaviour was ‘pathetic’ and ‘diabolical’. Morgan later accused Beresford of ‘abuse’ and said he had ‘launched into a pretty personal derogatory monologue’.

Here’s a longer clip of what Beresford had to say so you can decide for yourself.

Piers Morgan just walked off the Good Morning Britain set (!!!) after co-presenter Alex Beresford defended Harry and Meghan and condemned Piers’ treatment of them in yesterday’s programming pic.twitter.com/mH75J8ND4O — Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) March 9, 2021

There’d been a bit of an atmosphere on the programme from the start.

Piers had only been hosting for <10 minutes but the atmosphere in the GMB studio is palpable pic.twitter.com/zciBTHSjzV — Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) March 9, 2021

And here are just some of the things people said about the whole thing today.

1.

Hi I’m Piers Morgan. You may remember me from years of publicly abusing Meghan Markle then inviting her dad on my show the day after she said she’d been made to feel suicidal by the media. Today I’ll be pissing my pants and running away because of mild criticism. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 9, 2021

2.

Forget piers walking off. Listen to Alex. He’s superb. https://t.co/UYgMPpYm9N — emily m (@maitlis) March 9, 2021

3.

Man who insists on right to attack Meghan Markle even when she’s admitted suicidal thoughts furious at first hint of criticism of himself. pic.twitter.com/xPXRtzssEb — David Schneider (@davidschneider) March 9, 2021

4.

Watching Piers Morgan have a shit fit and storm off GMB in response to a reasonable critique of his actions encapsulates a certain type of right-wing white man who screams loudly about the 'triggered snowflake left' but actually has more papery-thin skin than a lizard's arsehole — Sirin Kale (@thedalstonyears) March 9, 2021

5.

Piers Morgan stropping out of his own show this morning because of a resentment-fuelled meltdown about the royal family is weirdly and pathetically symbolic of where we’re at as a nation right now. — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) March 9, 2021

6.

For 30 secs, this guy did to Piers Morgan what Piers Morgan does to Meghan Markle every single day and his fragile ass ego couldn’t take it. What a clown 🤡

pic.twitter.com/Oj91x1c4ZG — Obi Arisukwu (@ObiAris) March 9, 2021

7.

We now enter the “camp panto” phase of the national crisis https://t.co/hQWntWh0IQ — Hadley Freeman (@HadleyFreeman) March 9, 2021

8.

Men like Piers Morgan can't handle criticism. His colleague made one comment about his behaviour and he flew off the handle. But he expects Meghan Markle to take his relentless bullying on the chin and without complaint. https://t.co/WSxfkUvkoV — Kirsty Strickland (@KirstyStricklan) March 9, 2021

9.

Five minutes of criticism and Piers Morgan can’t handle it. He spent yesterday deriding a pregnant woman, who has endured years of abuse from him, for admitting that abuse made her suicidal. I hope he’s replaced and I hope he never works on television again. — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) March 9, 2021

Morgan later returned to the show. The look on his face …

And here’s what he had to say about it later.

Agreed. I was annoyed, went for a little cool-down, and came back to finish the discussion. https://t.co/UzPWYkdmeE — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 9, 2021

To conclude …

It's official – Piers Morgan is a snowflake https://t.co/l1pv3dSpAX — Otto English (@Otto_English) March 9, 2021

Oh, and this.

You’re all laughing, but if we’re following the American hell curve correctly, Piers Morgan is 7 years away from being Prime Minister. — John Niven HQ (@estellecostanza) March 9, 2021

Don’t have nightmares.

