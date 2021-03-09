Watch Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu tear more than a strip off Piers Morgan for his anti-Meghan bigotry

Twitter

Author, lawyer and political activist, Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, was one of many voices criticising Piers Morgan’s rabid behaviour towards the Duchess of Sussex, but her clash with the Good Morning Britain host on Monday was probably the liveliest.

‘You want to deny the Royal Family has any racist undertones or actions simply because you’re in love with the Queen?’ ‘What a load of race-baiting nonsense.’ The debate gets very heated between @piersmorgan and @SholaMos1. pic.twitter.com/6XaH6RrDlV — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 8, 2021

Although it’s quite hard to hear the doctor’s points as Piers Morgan shouts over her, we’re sure everyone caught the part where she accused him of bigoted, sexist, racist and misogynist attacks on Meghan Markle.

She shared the clip with this assessment of the Sussex vs Windsor row.

The Queen is not above reproach. She & the Royal Family are neither faultless or perfect. They have a case to answer for the failure to support #HarryandMeghan from racism/ hate media which led to them stepping back royal duties. #HarryandMeghanonOprah #OprahMeghanHarry #GMB pic.twitter.com/5ZIkLyOCR3 — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) March 8, 2021

We thought these reactions spoke volumes.

Good morning to Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu only, who woke up this morning and dragged Piers Morgan pic.twitter.com/IeVRwcgpG9 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 8, 2021

Piers Morgan literally shrieking throughout this exchange on @GMB in his defense of the Royals despicable treatment of Meghan.#HarryandMeghanonOprah https://t.co/tqWtQ1Axzr — Victoria Brownworth #InternationalWomensDay ♀️ (@VABVOX) March 8, 2021

this is the only piers morgan-related content you need to watch today. https://t.co/z4B48dndlF — ⚓️🚢Imani Gandy 🚢⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) March 8, 2021

"I wish to God one day you would even surprise me" is going in my pocket https://t.co/PMIEODqa4S — aya nakamura stan account 💖 (@iLove_CC) March 8, 2021

And a heartfelt plea from actor, Lance Reddick.

"We have done more on racial issues than any other show on television."

If that's true? Please. Stop. Helping.@piersmorgan https://t.co/drRojp467M — Lance Reddick (@lancereddick) March 8, 2021

READ MORE

People enjoyed Trisha Goddard’s takedown of Piers Morgan over Meghan Markle and racism

Source GMB Image Screengrab