Watch Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu tear more than a strip off Piers Morgan for his anti-Meghan bigotry

Poke Staff. Updated March 9th, 2021

Author, lawyer and political activist, Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, was one of many voices criticising Piers Morgan’s rabid behaviour towards the Duchess of Sussex, but her clash with the Good Morning Britain host on Monday was probably the liveliest.

Although it’s quite hard to hear the doctor’s points as Piers Morgan shouts over her, we’re sure everyone caught the part where she accused him of bigoted, sexist, racist and misogynist attacks on Meghan Markle.

She shared the clip with this assessment of the Sussex vs Windsor row.

We thought these reactions spoke volumes.

And a heartfelt plea from actor, Lance Reddick.

Source GMB Image Screengrab

