The Mail’s front page on Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview was peak DM – 12 frank opinions

News

Harry and Meghan’s revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey had already been firmly in the spotlight all day, by the time it was broadcast on UK television on Monday night.

Twitter nearly burst into flames with the sheer number of hot takes and we’d rather not guess at what it did to Piers Morgan’s blood pressure.

As previews of Tuesday morning’s front pages arrived, it became clear where the Daily Mail laid blame for Harry and Meghan describing their bad experiences as a Royal couple.

As a response to accusations that the British tabloid press was a huge factor in the Sussexes leaving the country, it’s not the ‘gotcha’ the Mail seems to think.

Here’s what Twitter thought of it.

1.

Pregnant woman shares mental health issues & experiences of unrelenting negative coverage: pic.twitter.com/ziE6vTwert — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) March 8, 2021

2.

Tomorrows Daily Mail front page translated pic.twitter.com/DXJY4Q5Cmg — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) March 8, 2021

3.

After saying "we're not bigoted," why not dedicate 25 pages to punching down even after being sued. Parts of the UK media showing how abusive and toxic they are. https://t.co/Q4boxUfRMP — Lara 'Challah Black Girl' M (@BlewishAnd) March 8, 2021

4.

Me when they changed the size of Wagon Wheels https://t.co/X2RvFhZfQm — Stuart Heritage (@stuheritage) March 8, 2021

5.

The Mail sticking the queen's age after her name, like she's a highly fancied left back prospect from Ajax. pic.twitter.com/7BoDJlBrn8 — Séamas It Ever Was (@shockproofbeats) March 8, 2021

6.

7.

Great. I’ll be hearing about all this from my mum tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/g5nsQ7a54u — MostDeaf (@SnoozeActive) March 8, 2021

8.

Writing the Queen's age after her name, like she's just nicked 3 scratchies and a bottle of Thunderbird from the local corner shop pic.twitter.com/q0AW5b7J2c — Cromerty • Voiceover • Cake (@Cromerty) March 8, 2021

9.

“Queen, 94” has a real reddit forum vibe. “I’m the Queen (F, 94) & my grandson (M, 36) + his mrs (F, 39) are briefing against me, AITA?” pic.twitter.com/DJx1vOrZpr — Paul Duane (@paulduanefilm) March 8, 2021

10.

‘Queen, 94’ is one the funniest ever examples of the press’s mania for weirdly cited ages, writes Mark Watson, 41. pic.twitter.com/zvipGwQfnO — Mark Watson, author of Contacts (@watsoncomedian) March 8, 2021

11.

Interesting that it suddenly becomes “their” family when it’s a negative story after spending years basically telling Meghan she’s not welcome pic.twitter.com/aAGCbALWcR — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) March 8, 2021

12.

get me off this cursed island https://t.co/CQuvDT1JV5 — Jamie Windust (@jamie_windust) March 8, 2021

Finally, @MrKenShabby suggested a more fitting priority.

Wake me when a paper runs a 25 page pullout about everyone dead of Covid. — IT'S YOUR DECISION, DANIEL (@MrKenShabby) March 8, 2021

READ MORE

People enjoyed Trisha Goddard’s takedown of Piers Morgan over Meghan Markle and racism

Source Allie Hodgkins-Brown Image Allie Hodgkins-Brown