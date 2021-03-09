News

The Mail’s front page on Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview was peak DM – 12 frank opinions

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 9th, 2021

Harry and Meghan’s revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey had already been firmly in the spotlight all day, by the time it was broadcast on UK television on Monday night.

Twitter nearly burst into flames with the sheer number of hot takes and we’d rather not guess at what it did to Piers Morgan’s blood pressure.

As previews of Tuesday morning’s front pages arrived, it became clear where the Daily Mail laid blame for Harry and Meghan describing their bad experiences as a Royal couple.

As a response to accusations that the British tabloid press was a huge factor in the Sussexes leaving the country, it’s not the ‘gotcha’ the Mail seems to think.

Here’s what Twitter thought of it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Finally, @MrKenShabby suggested a more fitting priority.

