Everyone loves Alex Beresford for his takedown of Piers Morgan over Meghan Markle – 11 favourite reactions

The nation has a new hero today, and his name is Alex Beresford.

The Good Morning Britain weatherman was applauded to the rafters after he took issue with Piers Morgan’s relentless criticism of Meghan Markle.

And he did it so well that Morgan didn’t stick around to hear the end of it.

Piers Morgan just walked off the Good Morning Britain set (!!!) after co-presenter Alex Beresford defended Harry and Meghan and condemned Piers’ treatment of them in yesterday’s programming pic.twitter.com/mH75J8ND4O — Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) March 9, 2021

And it went viral because it wasn’t just a message for Morgan, it went wider than that. Here’s what Alex had to say.

‘They have had an overwhelming amount of negative press. I watched the programme yesterday and yes, they had some great press around the wedding but what press is going to trash someone’s special day? ‘There was bad press around the engagement, before the engagement, and everything that has followed since has been incredibly damaging quite clearly to Meghan’s mental health and also to Harry. ‘I hear Piers say William has gone through the same thing but do you know what? Siblings experience tragedy in their life and one will be absolutely fine and brush it off and the other will not be able to deal with it so strongly and that’s clearly what has happened with Prince Harry in this situation. ‘He walked behind his mother’s coffin at a tender, tender age in front of the globe and that is going to shape a young boy for the rest of his life. So I think that we need to all take a step back. ‘I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle – you’ve made it so clear a number of times on this programme, a number of times – and I understand that you have got a personal relationship with Megan Markle or had one and she cut you off. ‘She is entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has but yet you continue to trash her.’

It was at this point Morgan stormed of, saying: ‘Okay I’m done with this sorry … see you later. Sorry can’t do this,’ leaving the final word to Beresford.

‘Do you know what? That’s pathetic. This is absolutely diabolical behaviour, I’m sorry but Piers spouts off on a regular basis and we all have to sit there and listen, 6.30 to 7 o’clock, yesterday was incredibly hard to watch, incredibly hard.’

And here are our favourite things people were saying about him today. Beresford, not Morgan.

1.

Forget piers walking off. Listen to Alex. He’s superb. https://t.co/UYgMPpYm9N — emily m (@maitlis) March 9, 2021

2.

Well done Alex Beresford 👏👏👏 calmly & factually laid the home truths down, so much so he got up & fucked off 😂😂 However I’m sure he’ll revert back to anti Meghan mode when Thomas Markle comes on, he enjoys it too much…#BBCBreakfast #goodmorningbritain pic.twitter.com/JnNATiJA38 — kerry Hooper 🥀 (@hewitson10) March 9, 2021

3.

Those of us who know the power structures in the entertainment industry, both visible and invisible, know that @alexberesfordTV did a very brave thing on air today and I hope that @itv throw their full support behind him. — Katy Brand (@KatyFBrand) March 9, 2021

4.

I have a new hero @alexberesfordTV — Simon McCoy (@BBCSimonMcCoy) March 9, 2021

5.

Alex Beresford just made Piers Morgan walk off the set of GMB and it's my favourite thing of the day already. 😂😂 #GMB #goodmorningbritain #piersmorgan — Andrew (@willibobs71) March 9, 2021

6.

A very brave thing for @alexberesfordTV to do considering where he is in the food chain compared to Piers. Taking on indispensable talent built around a cult of personality can be a very dangerous thing to do career wise. Let's see if @ITV protect Alex. — Nihal Arthanayake 🏳️‍🌈🇱🇰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@TherealNihal) March 9, 2021

7.

Piers Morgan getting home after Alex Beresford made him walk of #GMB pic.twitter.com/ezb6YopqxU — Jay Cartwright (@J_CartwrightN0T) March 9, 2021

8.

Alex Beresford has spoken the truth, calmly, respectfully and look what Humpty Dumpty Piers has done 😂 walked OFF the show #GMB #goodmorningbritain — Charley Louise (@charley89louise) March 9, 2021

9.

Let's all enjoy Alex Beresford making snowflake Piers Morgan cry x#goodmorningbritain pic.twitter.com/mTf1PUvNlq — Kevin (@KevinessW) March 9, 2021

10.

Alex Beresford: "I understand that you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle and she cut you off. She's entitled to cut you off if she wants too." Piers Morgan: pic.twitter.com/FkG6pw3HvQ — Célia 🍒 (@_MrsWanted) March 9, 2021

11.

Last word to Beresford himself.

Good morning x — Alex Beresford (@alexberesfordTV) March 9, 2021

