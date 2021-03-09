Celebrity

Dan Walker’s takedown of Piers Morgan just gets better and better

Poke Staff. Updated March 9th, 2021

Piers Morgan never misses an opportunity to have a swipe at his breakfast TV rival Dan Walker despite lagging some way behind him in the ratings.

At least Morgan could rightly claim to have the most talked about breakfast TV show over the last few days. Just not for reasons most people would be proud.

Anyway, the boot was on the other foot today after Morgan stormed off Good Morning Britain after co-presenter Alex Beresford took him to task for his ‘trashing’ of Meghan Markle.

Here’s what Walker had to say.

Morgan bit back.

But he probably wished he hadn’t.

Boom.

And it’s not the first time Walker’s done this sort of thing, obviously. Remember this?

Source Twitter @danwalker

