Dan Walker’s takedown of Piers Morgan just gets better and better

Piers Morgan never misses an opportunity to have a swipe at his breakfast TV rival Dan Walker despite lagging some way behind him in the ratings.

At least Morgan could rightly claim to have the most talked about breakfast TV show over the last few days. Just not for reasons most people would be proud.

Anyway, the boot was on the other foot today after Morgan stormed off Good Morning Britain after co-presenter Alex Beresford took him to task for his ‘trashing’ of Meghan Markle.

Here’s what Walker had to say.

This was taken a few seconds before I stormed off set because Carol said it was going to be chilly this weekend 🥶 https://t.co/qR4m89NXJ3 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) March 9, 2021

Morgan bit back.

I'm surprised BBC bosses didn't storm in and drag you off set after yesterday's ratings came in. https://t.co/q3ip93hpTW — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 9, 2021

But he probably wished he hadn’t.

Congratulations on your ratings 👏🏻

Ours were good too. In other news… I hope my boss would have dragged me off set if I’d used my platform – on national TV – to tell a pregnant woman, speaking openly about suicidal thoughts, that I didn’t believe a word she said. https://t.co/IGX7PWM01U — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) March 9, 2021

Boom.

Game, set and match to Walker! — Marco Giannini (@DJ_MRTG) March 9, 2021

And it’s not the first time Walker’s done this sort of thing, obviously. Remember this?

🤣🤣Mate, you’re now Boris’s go-to guy for cuddly fireside government propaganda chats.

He hides in fridges from us for a reason – we’d ask him difficult questions. https://t.co/X5JQxJHnXA — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 15, 2020

Morning 👋🏻

It’s just really difficult for me to emulate your hard-hitting no-nonsense style 🙄😂 https://t.co/3nukH31SAM pic.twitter.com/27CN8Sv6C3 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) January 15, 2020

