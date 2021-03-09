Celebrity

Dan Walker had the best response to Piers Morgan leaving Good Morning Britain

John Plunkett. Updated March 9th, 2021

After briefly walking out of Good Morning Britain today, Piers Morgan has now walked out of the ITV breakfast show for good in the wake of the row over his criticism of Meghan Markle.

ITV said Morgan had ‘decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain’ and said it had ‘accepted this decision and has nothing further to add’.

His departure came after Ofcom said it was investigating his comments about Markle and her Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry following more than 40,000 complaints from viewers.

There was no shortage of comment, as you might imagine …

but our favourite response might be from his long-time breakfast TV rival, Dan Walker.

Morgan never missed an opportunity to troll his BBC counterpart and the pair were even at it today.

Which was good, but then came Morgan’s sudden departure, and Walker’s coup de grace, which was even better.

Mega oof.

READ MORE

Piers Morgan stormed off his own TV show in a row over Meghan Markle – 9 crushing takedowns

Source Twitter @mrdanwalker

More from the Poke