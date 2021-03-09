Dan Walker had the best response to Piers Morgan leaving Good Morning Britain

Celebrity

After briefly walking out of Good Morning Britain today, Piers Morgan has now walked out of the ITV breakfast show for good in the wake of the row over his criticism of Meghan Markle.

ITV said Morgan had ‘decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain’ and said it had ‘accepted this decision and has nothing further to add’.

His departure came after Ofcom said it was investigating his comments about Markle and her Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry following more than 40,000 complaints from viewers.

There was no shortage of comment, as you might imagine …

Even if the only thing the Oprah interview accomplishes is Piers Morgan quitting his show, that will still be a win. — Katy Stoll (@katystoll) March 9, 2021

So in less than a fortnight Meghan’s forced the Daily Mail to do a front page apology, pay damages, exposed the Royal Family to a global stage and P45’d Piers Morgan. Rah. Say what you want about American work ethic. — Camilla Blackett (@camillard) March 9, 2021

Considering how Alex Beresford dragged Piers Morgan to the afterlife, can’t say I blame Piers for quitting after this. pic.twitter.com/dmTygdClDt — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 9, 2021

Looking forward to Piers Morgan, Andrew Neil and Nigel Farage's inevitable GB News talk show. I propose the name "Loose Gammon". — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) March 9, 2021

Piers Morgan’s pronouns are was/were — Jodie Harsh (@jodieharsh) March 9, 2021

but our favourite response might be from his long-time breakfast TV rival, Dan Walker.

Morgan never missed an opportunity to troll his BBC counterpart and the pair were even at it today.

This was taken a few seconds before I stormed off set because Carol said it was going to be chilly this weekend 🥶 https://t.co/qR4m89NXJ3 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) March 9, 2021

I’m surprised BBC bosses didn’t storm in and drag you off set after yesterday’s ratings came in. https://t.co/q3ip93hpTW — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 9, 2021

Congratulations on your ratings 👏🏻

Ours were good too. In other news… I hope my boss would have dragged me off set if I’d used my platform – on national TV – to tell a pregnant woman, speaking openly about suicidal thoughts, that I didn’t believe a word she said. https://t.co/IGX7PWM01U — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) March 9, 2021

Which was good, but then came Morgan’s sudden departure, and Walker’s coup de grace, which was even better.

Sorry to hear the news about your departure from GMB @piersmorgan If you’d like to come on the UK’s number 1 breakfast show to talk about it… we could make some space for you in the morning 👍🏻 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) March 9, 2021

Mega oof.

