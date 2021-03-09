This scientist’s argument for universal mask mandates was the perfect covidiot takedown

Popular

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson is a US science communicator who likes to put things into easily understood terms – which is just as well for most of us.

After the State of Texas unilaterally ended its coronavirus measures, including the mask mandate, he explained why it was a bad idea.

We’re just sayin’. To abolish mask -wearing laws in some States while the rest of the Nation keeps theirs is like designating a peeing section of the swimming pool. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) March 6, 2021

That certainly makes an argument for keeping the mandate.

An apt metaphor … let the reader understand. https://t.co/s7P5UerQ2u — Brian D. McLaren (@brianmclaren) March 6, 2021

This is the most brilliant analogy I have heard in a very long time. https://t.co/DORsL95J8b — Randall Grahm (@RandallGrahm) March 7, 2021

Well, the @GOP is the self-designated peeing section of the US pool. https://t.co/V9Rv9g8jmJ — Patrick (@TrickFreee) March 7, 2021

We particularly enjoyed how useful the analogy was when an anti-masker used some heavily cherry-picked figures to congratulate Texas on its dangerous stance.

The post on r/MurderedByWords attracted a lot of comments, like these.

hybridhavoc Typical projection. They have chosen NOT wearing a mask as an identity symbol and so they presume that the motivation for wearing a mask must be the same

Mbate22 It’s disgusting the amount of dirty looks I get while standing on the side of the pool peeing in to it. Get over your stupid partisan politics people. This is my god given right. It’s not my problem your kid is swimming in the peeing section of the pool. If you don’t want to be peed on stay home. No one is making you leave your house.

CoffeeIsMyPruneJuice I’m doing fine recovering from surgery. I’ll just rip these stitches out two weeks early!

LL112 I hope the anti maskers are at least consistent, and ask that their surgeon and dentist not wear a mask when treating them too, ya know cause they are soooo ineffective.

In conclusion …

Santos_L_Halper_II Why do these fuckwhits have in their heads that liberals just have the biggest boner for wearing masks? No one likes them, we just understand the reason for them and also that it’s temporary.

