This ‘proper’ way to use salt and pepper shakers is effective and strangely hypnotic
Turns out we’ve been using salt and pepper shakers wrong all these years. But only if you’ve got salt and pepper shakers that look like this.
Oh, and also only if this isn’t complete nonsense, obviously, a TikTok video showing everyone the ‘correct’ way to use them which just went wildly viral.
All about the ridges on the base of the glass, apparently. One million views can’t be wrong, right?
@cody.93
How old were you when you learned the proper way to use a salt and pepper shaker? ##chef ##crazy ##learnontiktok ##lifehacks ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage
Well, it IS effective and – maybe this is just us – strangely hypnotic. A few more minutes of that and we’d be fast asleep.
Except it’s not just those salt and pepper shakers that have those ridges on their glass base. Wine bottles and milk bottles do too.
Here’s what @Cody.93, who posted it on TikTok, said about it later.
‘It’s to combat condensation so that glass doesn’t slide on table.’ Cody.93
‘Is this the proper way or just a clever way to use the salt and pepper?’ Cookie
‘Clever.’ Cody.93
READ MORE
Simply 23 brilliantly clever design ideas that made everyone’s day better
Source TikTok @Cody.93 H/T Mirror
More from the Poke
People enjoyed Trisha Goddard’s takedown of Piers Morgan over Meghan Markle and racism
Burger King tried to be clever (sort of) on International Women’s Day and it didn’t end well