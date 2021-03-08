This ‘proper’ way to use salt and pepper shakers is effective and strangely hypnotic

Videos

Turns out we’ve been using salt and pepper shakers wrong all these years. But only if you’ve got salt and pepper shakers that look like this.

Oh, and also only if this isn’t complete nonsense, obviously, a TikTok video showing everyone the ‘correct’ way to use them which just went wildly viral.

All about the ridges on the base of the glass, apparently. One million views can’t be wrong, right?

Well, it IS effective and – maybe this is just us – strangely hypnotic. A few more minutes of that and we’d be fast asleep.

Except it’s not just those salt and pepper shakers that have those ridges on their glass base. Wine bottles and milk bottles do too.

Here’s what @Cody.93, who posted it on TikTok, said about it later.

‘It’s to combat condensation so that glass doesn’t slide on table.’ Cody.93 ‘Is this the proper way or just a clever way to use the salt and pepper?’ Cookie ‘Clever.’ Cody.93

Source TikTok @Cody.93 H/T Mirror