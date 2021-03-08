These contrasting headlines about Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton went viral after the Sussexes’ Oprah interview

News

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey is pretty much the only thing anyone is talking about this morning. Just imagine what will happen when we finally get to watch the whole thing for ourselves when it airs on ITV on Monday night.

Large sections of the media are too busy criticising the couple for giving the interview in the first place to actually address the issues of racism and royal animosity that they raise in the extraordinary two-hour exchange.

We mention this because actor Samuel West went viral when he shared these contrasting headlines about Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, as highlighted by a Buzzfeed article a little while back.

It was instructive to return to this @BuzzFeed story comparing headlines about Kate with headlines about Meghan. If we can’t see the racism here, it’s because we don’t want to https://t.co/k1qyla8g5W pic.twitter.com/R3rEf3rm75 — Samuel West 💙 (@exitthelemming) March 8, 2021

Here are five of them (and you can read the article in full here).

1. Daily Mail 2018/2019

2. Express 2017/2019

3. Daily Mail 2016/2019

4. Daily Mail 2014/2019

5. The Sun 2017/2019

READ MORE

Oprah Winfrey’s Harry and Meghan interview was quite the bombshell – 22 initial reactions

Source Buzzfeed Twitter @excitthelemming