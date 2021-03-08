Sarah Vine shared these ‘joyously positively front pages’ about Meghan Markle and this is the perfect 3-part response

News

Over at the Daily Mail, columnist Sarah Vine reckons she knows better than Meghan Markle and Prince Harry what’s really upset, er, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Writing before the couple’s explosive Oprah Winfrey interview had aired, Vine was moved to share these ‘joyously positive front pages’ to show just how much the nation – and the nation’s media – was behind them.

And it caught the attention of comedy writer and author Jim Felton who surely had the prefect three-part riposte.

And here they are in full.

1.

2.

3.

Hat-trick!

READ MORE

These contrasting headlines about Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton went viral after the Sussexes’ Oprah interview

Source @JimMFelton