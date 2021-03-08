Life

Everyone loves a good comeback and this one is more satisfying than most.

It went viral on Reddit after it was shared by whymynamedoesnotfi who said: ‘Philip brought a tank in a knife fight.’

He certainly did.

‘You seem like a nice guy Philip …’

‘I love how that person included no less than four emojis as if that’s some kind of mic drop.’ RainyMeadows ‘Philip might look like a nice guy, but Philip will destroy you.’ sweetwaterfall ‘That day, Phillip chose violence.’ jeremy7040 ‘He had no other choice.’ scoochiewallace24 ‘But boy oh boy did he use it well.’ MrNapalm997

Source Reddit u/whymynamedoesnotfi Image YouTube screengrab