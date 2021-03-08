People enjoyed Trisha Goddard’s scathing takedown of Piers Morgan over Meghan Markle and racism

Celebrity

As you might imagine, Piers Morgan has had a lot to say about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey today.

Meghan Markle told Winfrey that an unidentified member of the Royal Family had questioned how dark her unborn baby’s skin would be when she was pregnant with Archie.

“[They had] concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born … and what that would mean or look like,” Meghan said in the interview, which will air in the UK on ITV on Monday night.

Morgan questioned whether this conversation should be considered “automatically racist” and Goddard’s reply went viral.

Put Trisha Goddard’s one sentence annihilation of Piers Morgan in the history books pic.twitter.com/TjaNHr87E8 — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) March 8, 2021

“Why is everybody else such an expert about racism against Black people? I’m sorry, Piers – you don’t get to call out what is and isn’t racism against Black people. I’ll leave you to call out all the other stuff you want, but leave the racism stuff to us, eh?”

And here’s a slightly longer clip for context.

.@TrishaGoddard says @piersmorgan can call out whatever he wants but he doesn’t get to say what ‘is and isn’t racism against black people.’ He responds he’s calling out Meghan’s ‘incendiary charge of racism against the Royal Family’. Watch GMB👉https://t.co/6iQ6ebeOEQ pic.twitter.com/LhIeVrcKwx — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 8, 2021

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Trisha Goddard said to Piers “you can say what you want but you don’t get to tell a black person what is and isn’t racist” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — 🇯🇲 Shel (@shellybelly_x) March 8, 2021

Absolutely spot on. A wealthy, privileged white man does not get to define what is and isn’t racism and doesn’t get to say whether a black person has experienced racism or not. Its that simple. — Clive (@meesterbroom) March 8, 2021

the smile at the end GET HIM TRISHA pic.twitter.com/Hc8hZRcRAS — c ♡ (@bbyluvmin) March 8, 2021

She said that beautifully — Taliyah. (@TaliyahSariah) March 8, 2021

Me watching Trisha Goddard ripping Piers Morgan a new one on #GMB pic.twitter.com/YJra03NHJj — Lee Redman (@LeeRedders) March 8, 2021

The head tilt at the end is what sealed it for me. https://t.co/mm9LXQgS8a — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) March 8, 2021

