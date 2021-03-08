Celebrity

People enjoyed Trisha Goddard’s scathing takedown of Piers Morgan over Meghan Markle and racism

John Plunkett. Updated March 8th, 2021

As you might imagine, Piers Morgan has had a lot to say about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey today.

Meghan Markle told Winfrey that an unidentified member of the Royal Family had questioned how dark her unborn baby’s skin would be when she was pregnant with Archie.

“[They had] concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born … and what that would mean or look like,” Meghan said in the interview, which will air in the UK on ITV on Monday night.

Morgan questioned whether this conversation should be considered “automatically racist” and Goddard’s reply went viral.

“Why is everybody else such an expert about racism against Black people? I’m sorry, Piers – you don’t get to call out what is and isn’t racism against Black people. I’ll leave you to call out all the other stuff you want, but leave the racism stuff to us, eh?”

