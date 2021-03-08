Oprah Winfrey’s Harry and Meghan interview was quite the bombshell – 22 initial reactions

News

Although the interview has yet to air on UK TV, at the time of writing, Meghan and Harry’s candid revelations to Oprah Winfrey went out to the US – and any Brits who could be bothered accessing the show – during the early hours of Monday, UK time.

I was going to watch the Harry and Meghan interview, but imagine my disappointment when I discovered I’d switched off my TV and gone to bed. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) March 7, 2021

Some revelations, with a trigger warning for self-harm, include:

One member of the Royal household raised concerns about the potential skin colour of the couple’s then unborn son, Archie.

Diana’s legacy to Harry allowed them to leave the country.

Meghan experienced suicidal thoughts and was forbidden to get psychiatric help as the family didn’t like the optics.

Prince Charles temporarily stopped taking Harry’s calls.

Gonna save you time. The entire #HarryandMeghanonOprah interview in one word: pic.twitter.com/YmAOMl4B5b — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) March 8, 2021

The topic is going to dominate social media – and Piers Morgan’s fever dreams – for the foreseeable future, but here’s a fraction of what has been said so far.

1.

this episode of suits is ridiculous no way would she marry that ginger guy — joe (@mutablejoe) March 8, 2021

2.

If you say 'Meghan Markle' three times in the mirror Piers Morgan will appear and shout at you for an hour about how he doesn't care about Meghan Markle. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) March 7, 2021

3.

This is the most damaging thing to happen to the Monarchy since It’s a Royal Knockout (Google it). Not least because it’s a royal knockout blow by actual royals — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) March 8, 2021

4.

5.

The firm really said they didn’t have any money for Meghan while Prince Andrew is still on payroll #HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/Vkm3tcobDN — Christelle (@thesussexstan) March 8, 2021

6.

Meghan says unionize your workplace — Hannah Jewell (@hcjewell) March 8, 2021

7.

After calmly and analytically assessing the tweets and newspaper coverage today, I hope Meghan burns the monarchy to the ground in her Oprah interview. — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) March 7, 2021

8.

Imagine bringing your wife and kid to America because it's less racist. — Jerry 🍨 (@js_edit) March 8, 2021

9.

Liveshot out of Buckingham Palace of the Royals watching #OprahMeghanHarry right now. pic.twitter.com/uwruMp8wlq — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) March 8, 2021

10.

Not sure the royal family’s problems are going to be solved with *more* incest https://t.co/rDzLMEsjQn — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 8, 2021

11.