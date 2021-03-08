Nigel Farage is quitting elected politics and selling personalised videos

News

After a three-decade-long career in politics, during which he frequently criticised ‘career politicians’ and ‘the elite’, privately educated former commodities broker, Nigel Farage has announced he’s stepping back from elected political life.

I've never had much time for Nigel Farage but quitting British politics just as decades of his promises about how brilliant Brexit would be can finally be judged is an act of uncommon integrity & selflessness. Just imagine all the boasting a less principled man would be doing. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) March 6, 2021

There was an air of déjà vu, as the former UKIP, Brexit Party and Reform Party leader had already announced his retirement after the EU referendum – and no longer holds an elected position.

Didn’t Nigel Farage quit politics when he finally stopped drawing his EU salary last year? He’s not got a job in British politics to quit from because voters rejected him each of the seven times he tried to become an MP. https://t.co/g3AhNNAEMc — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) March 6, 2021

Nigel Farage quitting politics is like Kenny getting killed in South Park. — CitiZenSane, Unseat Blue, No Matter Who 💙😷⭐️🇪🇺 (@Citi_ZenSane) March 7, 2021

However, it was still big news, and Twitter reacted accordingly.

1.

Hearing Nigel Farage is quitting to spend more time with his racism — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 6, 2021

2.

what a fantastic relief for the entire country that Nigel Farage has finally retire – oh fuck he's back again — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) March 7, 2021

3.

Is it me or does Nigel Farage quitting politics come round earlier each year? — David Schneider (@davidschneider) March 7, 2021

4.

Nigel Farage quits politics again.

Next election: Mysterious candidate Figel Narage comes 5th in a seat in Essex pic.twitter.com/9V4qLgbqMB — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) March 7, 2021

5.

Nigel Farage: “I’m stepping down from politics.” pic.twitter.com/A1f5bKgNpJ — Pointless Letters (@pointlesslettrs) March 7, 2021

6.

not saying Farage quitting isn't a big deal but I can't remember the name of the latest party he's quit — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) March 7, 2021

It wasn’t long before he revealed a new revenue stream.

I’ve joined Cameo to connect with people from all over the world in a more personal way. Check out my profile here: https://t.co/uPdkQjydNm pic.twitter.com/6gQD2ou2Hm — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) March 7, 2021

In case you don’t know, Cameo is a site that allows celebrities to record personal messages for fans for a fee, so if you know someone who would like to hear Nigel Farage sing Happy Birthday or the Ode To Joy, it’s your – or their – lucky day.