Laurence Fox announcing his London mayoral candidacy is so like Alan Partridge it’s like a tribute video

You’ll have seen by now that resting actor Laurence Fox is standing to be London mayor. We only mention this – stick with us – because there was something about his video announcing the news that was oddly familiar.

Reclaim London. Reclaim your freedom. pic.twitter.com/6p6Sj92A5p — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) March 6, 2021

And if you’re wondering what it is, wonder no more, because @docrussjackson had the answer.

Finally, a reason to be grateful to Fox – we got to watch that Coogan clip all over again and it reminded us how good his Scissored Isle documentary was for Sky.

He he. He even does the same odd walk thing — Paul Warren 💙 (@PaulWarren123) March 7, 2021

