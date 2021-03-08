Videos

Laurence Fox announcing his London mayoral candidacy is so like Alan Partridge it’s like a tribute video

John Plunkett. Updated March 8th, 2021

You’ll have seen by now that resting actor Laurence Fox is standing to be London mayor. We only mention this – stick with us – because there was something about his video announcing the news that was oddly familiar.

And if you’re wondering what it is, wonder no more, because @docrussjackson had the answer.

Finally, a reason to be grateful to Fox – we got to watch that Coogan clip all over again and it reminded us how good his Scissored Isle documentary was for Sky.

