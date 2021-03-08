For International Women’s Day – a top (or bottom) ten of internet mansplainers

Weird World

The 8th of March is International Women’s Day – a celebration of the achievements of women, now and throughout history, as well as a call to push for gender equality right across society.

It’s also, sadly, a day for men to ask “When is International Men’s Day?”. As Richard Herring has retired from giving them all an answer, feel free to step in and inform them that it’s on the 19th of November – and all the other days.

In honour of women on social media, we’ve collected some favourite examples of men on the internet, stepping in to make sure women understand that they can’t possibly know what they’re talking about.

1. Mansplaining science to a scientist

2. Mansplaining the punchline of Sarah Silverman’s joke to her, while not getting the joke

3. Mansplaining a Nigella Lawson recipe to Nigella Lawson

Love this but….Surely you mean the fridge for 24hours. https://t.co/KadM1X7saA — Tom Smith (@WGSeconbus) December 22, 2018

The fridge wouldn’t do a very good job of cooking it! — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) December 22, 2018

4. Mansplaining the Good Friday Agreement to the author of a book about the Good Friday Agreement

Men on the internet telling me, author of the book ‘The Good Friday Agreement’ which is (unsurprisingly) about the Good Friday Agreement, to read the Good Friday Agreement is my favourite genre of reply guy https://t.co/S8DAhEpiCf — Siobhán Fenton (@SiobhanFenton) September 7, 2020

5. Mansplaining space to an astronaut

6. Mansplaining tampon costs

Look at this fucking dweeb pic.twitter.com/2QFqNuqvZz — ash (@BoscoTD) March 4, 2019

7. Mansplaining the stock market to a financial planner who writes about the stock market

8. Mansplaining The Punisher to a comic book writer who had written The Punisher



Via

9. Mansplaining a woman’s own relative – incorrectly

Thinking about the time that I said that I was distantly related to Marie Curie and a guy explained “It’s pronounced Mariah Carey” — Eileen Mary O’Connell (@i_Lean) September 1, 2020

10. Mansplaining The Handmaid’s Tale to its author

Bonus: Mansplaining mansplaining to a woman asking him to stop mansplaining



Via

