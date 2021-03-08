Burger King tried to be clever (sort of) on International Women’s Day and it didn’t end well
To be filed under ‘it presumably seemed like a good idea at the time’ comes this, courtesy of the Burger King UK Twitter account on International Women’s Day, no less.
Women belong in the kitchen.
— Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 8, 2021
It’s not what it seems, you’ll be glad to find out, as became clear with these follow up tweets.
If they want to, of course. Yet only 20% of chefs are women. We’re on a mission to change the gender ratio in the restaurant industry by empowering female employees with the opportunity to pursue a culinary career. #IWD
— Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 8, 2021
We are proud to be launching a new scholarship programme which will help female Burger King employees pursue their culinary dreams!
— Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 8, 2021
Except not everyone read the follow-up tweets, obviously, so it looks like however runs the Burger King Twitter account will be spending the rest of eternity explaining it.
To this person.
— KFC Gaming (@kfcgaming) March 8, 2021
Why would we delete a tweet that’s drawing attention to a huge lack of female representation in our industry, we thought you’d be on board with this as well? We’ve launched a scholarship to help give more of our female employees the chance to pursue a culinary career.
— Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 8, 2021
And this person.
Always knew Burger King belongs in the trash pic.twitter.com/RCedOOj28h
— harsh // unna stan acc (@harshmelloow) March 8, 2021
What belongs in the trash is lack of female representation in our industry, that’s why we’ve created a scholarship to do something about it.
— Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 8, 2021
And this person.
somebody working at Burger King really looked at this and thought it was a good idea
— chop (@chopggs) March 8, 2021
To bring attention to the huge lack of female representation in the restaurant industry? Yeah we think it’s a good idea, that’s why we’ve created a scholarship to help give more of our female employees the chance to pursue a culinary career.
— Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 8, 2021
Well, you get the idea. These people probably said it best.
what dumbass thought this was the tweet to make https://t.co/bX2VtJAT6h
— fruit (@froubery) March 8, 2021
Chief.. this was just NOT it. https://t.co/OyPwZe2ayG
— Tom (@Syndicate) March 8, 2021
Shoutout to Burger King for absolutely fucking what could have been a fabulous pro-women tweet because they couldn't stop themselves making an outdated joke often used by men.
Happy International Women's Day though 😀 https://t.co/pr8PaJLgX3
— Hannah Rutherford (@lomadia) March 8, 2021
social media guy im so sorry you thought this was a good idea to tweet man
— rudy (@Rudylmaolive) March 8, 2021
yo burger king PR department. do you think there might be a problem with the first tweet reaching 15 times as many eyeballs as the second pic.twitter.com/Y7CQhGNpfe
— micro dream (@Xythar) March 8, 2021
somebody gettin fired fired https://t.co/TIYXnWAtIp
— bill (@BillRatchet) March 8, 2021
Shameful Burger King absolutely bang out of order. On Women’s Day no less!
— Dell 💦 #BruceOut (@agbnufc_) March 8, 2021
Burger King media manager… hey you know what will bang….
Twitter not reading the second tweet…. pic.twitter.com/t0kHbsvEWZ
— Tim (@nw1877) March 8, 2021
"God the royal family and SNP are wading through PR fields of shit at the moment"
Burger King: Hold my beer pic.twitter.com/wLAPbpcDPq
— Calgie (@christiancalgie) March 8, 2021
I get the OVERALL message they’re trying to promote is they want more women in the kitchen roles that are mainly taken by men.. but..
CHIEF… THIS AINT IT!
— Tom (@Syndicate) March 8, 2021
