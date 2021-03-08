Twitter

Burger King tried to be clever (sort of) on International Women’s Day and it didn’t end well

John Plunkett. Updated March 8th, 2021

To be filed under ‘it presumably seemed like a good idea at the time’ comes this, courtesy of the Burger King UK Twitter account on International Women’s Day, no less.

It’s not what it seems, you’ll be glad to find out, as became clear with these follow up tweets.

Except not everyone read the follow-up tweets, obviously, so it looks like however runs the Burger King Twitter account will be spending the rest of eternity explaining it.

To this person.

And this person.

And this person.

Well, you get the idea. These people probably said it best.

