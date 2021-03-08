Burger King tried to be clever (sort of) on International Women’s Day and it didn’t end well

Twitter

To be filed under ‘it presumably seemed like a good idea at the time’ comes this, courtesy of the Burger King UK Twitter account on International Women’s Day, no less.

Women belong in the kitchen. — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 8, 2021

It’s not what it seems, you’ll be glad to find out, as became clear with these follow up tweets.

If they want to, of course. Yet only 20% of chefs are women. We’re on a mission to change the gender ratio in the restaurant industry by empowering female employees with the opportunity to pursue a culinary career. #IWD — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 8, 2021

We are proud to be launching a new scholarship programme which will help female Burger King employees pursue their culinary dreams! — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 8, 2021

Except not everyone read the follow-up tweets, obviously, so it looks like however runs the Burger King Twitter account will be spending the rest of eternity explaining it.

To this person.

Why would we delete a tweet that’s drawing attention to a huge lack of female representation in our industry, we thought you’d be on board with this as well? We’ve launched a scholarship to help give more of our female employees the chance to pursue a culinary career. — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 8, 2021

And this person.

Always knew Burger King belongs in the trash pic.twitter.com/RCedOOj28h — harsh // unna stan acc (@harshmelloow) March 8, 2021

What belongs in the trash is lack of female representation in our industry, that’s why we’ve created a scholarship to do something about it. — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 8, 2021

And this person.

somebody working at Burger King really looked at this and thought it was a good idea — chop (@chopggs) March 8, 2021

To bring attention to the huge lack of female representation in the restaurant industry? Yeah we think it’s a good idea, that’s why we’ve created a scholarship to help give more of our female employees the chance to pursue a culinary career. — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 8, 2021

Well, you get the idea. These people probably said it best.

what dumbass thought this was the tweet to make https://t.co/bX2VtJAT6h — fruit (@froubery) March 8, 2021

Chief.. this was just NOT it. https://t.co/OyPwZe2ayG — Tom (@Syndicate) March 8, 2021

Shoutout to Burger King for absolutely fucking what could have been a fabulous pro-women tweet because they couldn't stop themselves making an outdated joke often used by men. Happy International Women's Day though 😀 https://t.co/pr8PaJLgX3 — Hannah Rutherford (@lomadia) March 8, 2021

social media guy im so sorry you thought this was a good idea to tweet man — rudy (@Rudylmaolive) March 8, 2021

yo burger king PR department. do you think there might be a problem with the first tweet reaching 15 times as many eyeballs as the second pic.twitter.com/Y7CQhGNpfe — micro dream (@Xythar) March 8, 2021

somebody gettin fired fired https://t.co/TIYXnWAtIp — bill (@BillRatchet) March 8, 2021

Shameful Burger King absolutely bang out of order. On Women’s Day no less! — Dell 💦 #BruceOut (@agbnufc_) March 8, 2021

Burger King media manager… hey you know what will bang…. Twitter not reading the second tweet…. pic.twitter.com/t0kHbsvEWZ — Tim (@nw1877) March 8, 2021

"God the royal family and SNP are wading through PR fields of shit at the moment" Burger King: Hold my beer pic.twitter.com/wLAPbpcDPq — Calgie (@christiancalgie) March 8, 2021

I get the OVERALL message they’re trying to promote is they want more women in the kitchen roles that are mainly taken by men.. but.. CHIEF… THIS AINT IT! — Tom (@Syndicate) March 8, 2021

