It’s Back to School Day – again – and Twitter’s filled out the report cards

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 8th, 2021

Boris Johnson’s roadmap to normality – whatever that is – begins in earnest today, with care home residents now allowed one designated visitor per week, and two people from different households allowed to meet outdoors for a socially distant chat.

Despite concerns about the virus, schools are once again open to all pupils who aren’t shielding.

There was a message from the Education Secretary.

And a more credible one from footballer and anti-poverty campaigner, Marcus Rashford.

Parents were ready for the big day.

Not everyone was as happy to see the back of their kids as they’d expected.

But most took it in their stride.

