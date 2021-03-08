It’s Back to School Day – again – and Twitter’s filled out the report cards

Twitter

Boris Johnson’s roadmap to normality – whatever that is – begins in earnest today, with care home residents now allowed one designated visitor per week, and two people from different households allowed to meet outdoors for a socially distant chat.

Despite concerns about the virus, schools are once again open to all pupils who aren’t shielding.

In a humane society, where a killer infectious disease was on the loose but you had a highly effective vaccine that reduced the risk of serious harm and death dramatically, you’d offer it to, say, teachers before sending them back to packed classrooms with poor ventilation. — Dr Phil Hammond 💙 (@drphilhammond) March 8, 2021

There was a message from the Education Secretary.

As pupils across the country return to their schools and colleges, I want to take this opportunity to thank parents, carers and guardians for all they have done. I also want to wish all schools, colleges, teachers and support staff the very best as we get #BackToSchool. — Gavin Williamson (@GavinWilliamson) March 8, 2021

And a more credible one from footballer and anti-poverty campaigner, Marcus Rashford.

Whilst I’m on here, to everyone returning back to school tomorrow, best of luck, enjoy it, embrace it and remember knowledge is power, kindness is power. Take care of each another ♥️📚✏️ — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) March 7, 2021

Parents were ready for the big day.

Just walked past our local school and there are parents camping outside with their kids waiting for the gates to open. — Ian Hyland (@HylandIan) March 7, 2021

Why are we wearing wellies to school tomorrow Daddy? It’s er… national welly day. Nothing to do with you not being able to find out school shoes? Oh heavens no. Hahaha. — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) March 7, 2021

8’s school reopens on Monday for the first time in nearly 3 months. They’ve given different drop-off times to avoid large crowds and ours is 20 minutes earlier than usual but joke’s on them I dropped him there last Tuesday — MumInBits (@MumInBits) March 4, 2021

Facebook – One more sleep til my gawjus princess and my lickle man go bak 2 school Twitter – One more bottle of wine until the kids go back to school. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) March 7, 2021

Not everyone was as happy to see the back of their kids as they’d expected.

I’ve been joking so much about how happy I was gonna be when the kids go back to school but as I dropped them off this morning, I actually feel really sad. I’ve really loved spending so much time with them this last year, felt like first day of school drop off this morning 💔 — Jason Manford (@JasonManford) March 8, 2021

But most took it in their stride.