People have been sharing the funniest things they’ve heard kids say – 17 favourites
Between immature understanding of the world and a brutal honesty that has yet to be tamed, children have a habit of saying some very funny things.
When u/Childish_Gremlin asked Reddit to share some examples, hundreds flooded in – and we picked a few favourites.
1. Now, what was that fruit again?
2. Is that metric or imperial?
3. Phonics fail
4. Spelling is tricky
5. Shakespeare himself couldn’t have come up with a better description
6. Chill, Brad Pitt!
7. Farts are always funny
8. Surpiii-se!
9. Philosophers are born, not made
