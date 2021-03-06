Best Of

Simply 9 favourite comebacks of the week

John Plunkett. Updated March 6th, 2021

The latest in our regular series rounding up the funniest and most satisfying comebacks that went viral over the last seven days.

1.

Stone cold takedown

(via Twitter @Ebbrell67)

2.

‘Philip brought a tank in a knife fight’

(via Reddit u/whymynamedoesnotfi)

3.

‘Inconvenient at worst’

(via Reddit u/Jadorel78)

4.

James Blunt!

(via Twitter @JamesBlunt)

5.

‘$10 to clean the bathroom?!’

(via Reddit u/beerbellybegone)

6.

Jonah Hill vs Daily Mail

(via Reddit u/II-I-Hulk-I-II)

7.

‘There are only two genders …’

(via Twitter @cons_owned)

8.

‘Takes one to know one?’

(via Reddit u/Xynic)

9.

And finally …

(via imgur)

READ MORE

Simply 9 favourite comebacks we’ve seen this week (not this week, last week)

Images screengrabs

More from the Poke