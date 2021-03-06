Simply 23 brilliantly clever design ideas that made everyone’s day better

Pics

A little while ago we featured 40 epic design fails that were hilarious and infuriating in equal measure.

Just in the interests of balance and all that – and because these are really interesting too – here are 23 designs that are the exact opposite.

They all feature prominently in the subReddit ‘anti-asshole design’, that is to say 23 brilliantly executed designs that are so good they had everyone cheering.

If only everything was put together as well as this little lot …

1.

‘Found in the ladies restroom’

2.

‘This Toilet Paper Roll Contains A Mini Paper Roll To Carry With You, Instead Of An Hollow Carbord Roll!’

3.

‘This sign’

4.

‘The Dyslexie Font’

5.

‘Clothes Company Puts Options For Multiple Owners On Childrens Coats’

6.

‘Save the Turtles’

7.

;Let’s All Think Back To Middle School (Or Any Other Time) And Think About How Great It Would’ve Been To Have This Instead Of Needing To Muster The Courage To Ask Someone’

8.

‘When Tesla has common sense’

9.

‘In Norway you get a small amount of money for recycling bottles/cans. They’re often collected by poor people, homeless etc. A lot of our trash cans has these holders around them so people don’t have to search through the trash to collect them’

10.

‘This Is Amazing’

11.

‘The Strings On This Fan Show Which String Does What’

12.

‘Yearbook Picture With A Gap To Avoid Lost In Binding’

