Simply 13 funny pictures we’ve seen this week
It’s been another long week – when was it not a long week? – so here are 13 funny pictures we’ve seen over the last seven days which we hope will take the edge off just a little bit.
1.
‘Fiance and I just got the vaccine, haven’t noticed any side effects yet’
(via imgur Reddit u/AmateurZombie)
2.
‘Throne room’
(via Reddit u/CaptainWisconsin)
3.
‘My local ice cream shop starts their year off solid’
4.
‘Nothing worse than being Tuna shamed’
5.
‘Funny National Park Social Distancing Sign’
6.
‘Hello Traffic Warden, I want to play a game …’
7.
‘She chewed up her red holee roller ball and now our mask collection is complete. We finally got one in every colour’
(via Reddit u/brave_new_squirrels)
8.
‘Anxiously awaiting toy retrieval’
(via imgur Reddit u/my_stupid_name)
9.
‘The irony is not lost on me’
(via Reddit u/crackshawofficial)
10.
‘Just in case you need some uplift :)’
11.
‘Well, that’s unfortunate …’
12.
‘My mom swore she already made me a waffle, but we couldn’t find it. So she made another one and I grabbed a fork …’
(via Reddit u/FrustratedLemonPrint)
13.
And finally …
