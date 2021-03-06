Simply 13 funny pictures we’ve seen this week

Best Of

It’s been another long week – when was it not a long week? – so here are 13 funny pictures we’ve seen over the last seven days which we hope will take the edge off just a little bit.

1.

‘Fiance and I just got the vaccine, haven’t noticed any side effects yet’

(via imgur Reddit u/AmateurZombie)

2.

‘Throne room’

(via Reddit u/CaptainWisconsin)

3.

‘My local ice cream shop starts their year off solid’

(via Reddit u/SoDakZak)

4.

‘Nothing worse than being Tuna shamed’

(via Reddit u/flyart)

5.

‘Funny National Park Social Distancing Sign’

(via Reddit u/HoserTheGreat)

6.

‘Hello Traffic Warden, I want to play a game …’

(via Reddit u/Enceladuus)

7.

‘She chewed up her red holee roller ball and now our mask collection is complete. We finally got one in every colour’

(via Reddit u/brave_new_squirrels)

8.

‘Anxiously awaiting toy retrieval’

(via imgur Reddit u/my_stupid_name)

9.

‘The irony is not lost on me’

(via Reddit u/crackshawofficial)

10.

‘Just in case you need some uplift :)’

(via Reddit u/HelloArijit)

11.

‘Well, that’s unfortunate …’

(via Reddit u/4reddityo)

12.

‘My mom swore she already made me a waffle, but we couldn’t find it. So she made another one and I grabbed a fork …’

(via Reddit u/FrustratedLemonPrint)

13.

And finally …

(via Reddit u/Elua7)

