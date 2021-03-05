A WandaVision quote is moving people to tears and mockery – our 18 favourites

Popular

A line spoken by Paul Bettany’s character, Vision, in Marvel’s mini-series, WandaVision, has been sending ripples across social media, with some people finding it incredibly profound – and others less so.

It’s not really a spoiler, so feel free to watch the clip even if you haven’t caught up.

It clearly moved some viewers.

To the writer who wrote "What is grief if not love persevering?" in WandaVision, I hope you ok baby 🤍 — evil flat-chested wench (@troytheboyy) February 27, 2021

If someone doesn’t quote The Vision’s “What is grief if not love persevering?” at my funeral, then what is the point. — Thomas Sanders (@ThomasSanders) February 27, 2021

Actor and writer, Madison Hatfield, was blown away.

Do you hear that sound? It’s every screenwriter in the world whispering a reverent “FUCK” under their breath. #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/3vzC86mLAh — Madison Hatfield (@madhat31) February 27, 2021

Not everybody took it so seriously.

Do you hear that sound? It’s every screenwriter in the world whispering a reverent “FUCK” under their breath. pic.twitter.com/sgpNk8aeUD — ashley ray (@theeashleyray) February 28, 2021

the power of screenwriting pic.twitter.com/ob8cYqwejh — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) February 28, 2021

The quote itself, ‘What is grief, if not love persevering?’ proved far too tempting a meme opportunity for Twitter to pass up.

These were the funniest.

1.

what is a bird if not a dinosaur persevering? — Vinny Thomas ! (@vinn_ayy) March 3, 2021

2.

What is a pickle, if not a cucumber persevering — david w. peters (@dvdpeters) March 2, 2021

3.

but what is this March if not last March persevering. — Huckabee Thou My WandaVision (@TylerHuckabee) March 1, 2021

4.

What is procrastination, if not relaxation persevering? — Prodigy’s Son 😉 (@vanthefirst) March 3, 2021

5.

What is kimchi if not cabbage persevering — evermare (she/her) (@asianagrande1) March 3, 2021

6.

What is poop, if not fart persevering? — Kevin T. Porter (@KevinTPorter) March 3, 2021

7.

But what is shingles if not chickenpox persevering — Fred (@_frederator) March 2, 2021

8.

What is cheese if not milk persevering bye for today. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) March 1, 2021

9.