A WandaVision quote is moving people to tears and mockery – our 18 favourites

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 5th, 2021

A line spoken by Paul Bettany’s character, Vision, in Marvel’s mini-series, WandaVision, has been sending ripples across social media, with some people finding it incredibly profound – and others less so.

It’s not really a spoiler, so feel free to watch the clip even if you haven’t caught up.

It clearly moved some viewers.

Actor and writer, Madison Hatfield, was blown away.

Not everybody took it so seriously.

The quote itself, ‘What is grief, if not love persevering?’ proved far too tempting a meme opportunity for Twitter to pass up.

These were the funniest.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

