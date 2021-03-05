This national park’s social distancing sign is funny AND effective
This national park’s social distancing sign works on several levels and is really rather fabulous, shared by Redditor HoserTheGreat.
And our favourite comment …
‘Was only waving because he was saying “Bison”‘ chrisl182
Boom.
