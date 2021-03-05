Pics

This national park’s social distancing sign is funny AND effective

Poke Staff. Updated March 5th, 2021

This national park’s social distancing sign works on several levels and is really rather fabulous, shared by Redditor HoserTheGreat.

And our favourite comment …

‘Was only waving because he was saying “Bison”‘ chrisl182

Boom.

Source Reddit u/HoserTheGreat

