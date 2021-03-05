This dog really, really doesn’t want to have its nails clipped (sound up!)
Sometimes there aren’t quite the words to do a video justice. This clip, of a pug that really, really doesn’t want to have its nails clipped, might be one of those occasions.
I am literally crying laughing. pic.twitter.com/k7ur1dDt6S
— Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 4, 2021
And just a few of the things people said about it, after the video went wildly viral.
When she took the tool away you can just see, in his face, “y u do dis” 😂😂😂
— Geoff (@WillClone4Food) March 4, 2021
I had two Pugs. Both were little drama queens, too. 🙄
— UpperEastSideGuy (@E68thSt) March 4, 2021
Fact-check: True.
It took 6 months and 10 pounds of liver to get our pug to let me file her nails.
— Douglas Ritz🐝 (@douglasritz) March 4, 2021
I didn’t know their screams sounded so human😳😅😬
— Sheree BoydⓋ (@ShereeBoyd) March 5, 2021
I'm a pediatric dental hygienist and this is literally half of our patients before we've even picked up any instruments.
— hello 2021❄ (@Scrrubsss) March 5, 2021
We watched this a dozen times,and laughed until we cried. Hilarious.
— Zombie Dachshund (@ZombieDachshund) March 5, 2021
My favorite part is the way he looks at her at the end as if he’s checking if it’s working.
— AG (@AGHamilton29) March 5, 2021
To conclude …
I guess he really didn’t want his nails trimmed 😂😂
— Bo Winegard (@EPoe187) March 5, 2021
