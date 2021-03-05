Animals

This dog really, really doesn’t want to have its nails clipped (sound up!)

Poke Staff. Updated March 5th, 2021

Sometimes there aren’t quite the words to do a video justice. This clip, of a pug that really, really doesn’t want to have its nails clipped, might be one of those occasions.

And just a few of the things people said about it, after the video went wildly viral.

To conclude …

READ MORE

This cat’s not taking any nonsense from this drone and it’s five seconds very well spent

Source @neontaster

More from the Poke