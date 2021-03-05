This dog really, really doesn’t want to have its nails clipped (sound up!)

Animals

Sometimes there aren’t quite the words to do a video justice. This clip, of a pug that really, really doesn’t want to have its nails clipped, might be one of those occasions.

I am literally crying laughing. pic.twitter.com/k7ur1dDt6S — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 4, 2021

And just a few of the things people said about it, after the video went wildly viral.

When she took the tool away you can just see, in his face, “y u do dis” 😂😂😂 — Geoff (@WillClone4Food) March 4, 2021

I had two Pugs. Both were little drama queens, too. 🙄 — UpperEastSideGuy (@E68thSt) March 4, 2021

Fact-check: True. It took 6 months and 10 pounds of liver to get our pug to let me file her nails. — Douglas Ritz🐝 (@douglasritz) March 4, 2021

I didn’t know their screams sounded so human😳😅😬 — Sheree BoydⓋ (@ShereeBoyd) March 5, 2021

I'm a pediatric dental hygienist and this is literally half of our patients before we've even picked up any instruments. — hello 2021❄ (@Scrrubsss) March 5, 2021

We watched this a dozen times,and laughed until we cried. Hilarious. — Zombie Dachshund (@ZombieDachshund) March 5, 2021

My favorite part is the way he looks at her at the end as if he’s checking if it’s working. — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 5, 2021

To conclude …

I guess he really didn’t want his nails trimmed 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IMDaokXg3q — Bo Winegard (@EPoe187) March 5, 2021

Source @neontaster