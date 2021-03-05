This cat’s not taking any nonsense from this drone and it’s five seconds very well spent
In Cat Vs Drone, there would be only one winner.
That's what we do to enemies.
🎥 IG SixStinkyCats pic.twitter.com/VOOzZfhOoj
— The 'Six Stinky Cats' Gang (@SixStinkyCats) March 4, 2021
Take that!
Why aliens won’t mess with cats 😂
— Dawn Wilson (@dawnwilson325) March 4, 2021
Source @SixStinkyCats
