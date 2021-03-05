Weird World

This shark-defying bathing suit got the review and reactions it truly deserved

Poke Staff. Updated March 5th, 2021

As the weather warms up and with the prospect of pools opening and seaside holidays once more becoming an option, you may be in the market for a new bathing suit.

If so, this must surely be at the top of your list.

Because it bears repeating, this is what the reviewer wrote.

I loved this bathing suit from the moment I tried it on, super comfortable and very flattering, but a recent experience took my appreciation to a new level.

I was swimming off the coast of South Carolina when I had an unexpected visitor take a swipe at my lower back — a shark.

Despite leaving a huge bruise and red teeth marks on my skin, the bathing suit escaped unscathed. 10/10 would recommend.

The review had the effect you’d expect.

Some people shared reviews for items with similarly miraculous properties.

Amazingly, the actual reviewer spotted Amy’s tweet and responded to her.

This prompted someone else to link to Jessica’s tweets about the incident – which contains a clearer image of her wound – in case you want to scroll past as quickly as possible.

As they say in French cinema – Fin.

