This shark-defying bathing suit got the review and reactions it truly deserved

As the weather warms up and with the prospect of pools opening and seaside holidays once more becoming an option, you may be in the market for a new bathing suit.

If so, this must surely be at the top of your list.

This is absolutely what I’m looking for in a bathing suit review pic.twitter.com/iwwPzkt8WY — Amy (@AmyLeighP) March 4, 2021

Because it bears repeating, this is what the reviewer wrote.

I loved this bathing suit from the moment I tried it on, super comfortable and very flattering, but a recent experience took my appreciation to a new level. I was swimming off the coast of South Carolina when I had an unexpected visitor take a swipe at my lower back — a shark. Despite leaving a huge bruise and red teeth marks on my skin, the bathing suit escaped unscathed. 10/10 would recommend.

The review had the effect you’d expect.

I need to revise my swimsuit criteria. https://t.co/37l4DN2S6N — H.M. Stiller 🏠 (@HMStiller) March 5, 2021

Just give up on trying to write that viral product review. Nothing will ever top this https://t.co/HdXaWMT2ee — Rich Payne (@richpayne88) March 5, 2021

Perhaps in a different color than “shark snack grey?” — Chrissy (@PrincipledPeach) March 4, 2021

Some people shared reviews for items with similarly miraculous properties.

same energy pic.twitter.com/PNsypJPEIL — medicare for all-ia talia (@tweetintalia) March 4, 2021

This reminds me of the stretchy pants a women claims saved her ass from falling off a cliff ! #SomeReviewsReallyMatter pic.twitter.com/MO478TMjFA — Ravenous 👽🙅✊ (@RoscoeGerm) March 5, 2021

Love it. My @tumitravel backpack protected my spine and laptop—unscathed—during a motorcycle accident, and is scuffed but still going strong 5 years later (7 years old)! pic.twitter.com/1fglvjuPD7 — Dr. Rachel Bernhard (@RIBernhard) March 5, 2021

Amazingly, the actual reviewer spotted Amy’s tweet and responded to her.

So glad you found my review helpful! Stay safe out there 🦈 — Jessica Joye (@jessjoye) March 5, 2021

This prompted someone else to link to Jessica’s tweets about the incident – which contains a clearer image of her wound – in case you want to scroll past as quickly as possible.

I loved this @jcrew suit from the moment I tried it on, comfortable and flattering, but a recent experience took my appreciation to a new level. I was swimming off the coast of SC when an unexpected visitor take a swipe at my lower back — a shark. #stillinonepiece pic.twitter.com/8QttaRuegZ — Jessica Joye (@jessjoye) July 1, 2019

Despite leaving a huge bruise and red teeth marks on my skin, the bathing suit escaped unscathed. Everyone needs more @jcrew for all of life's unexpected adventures. #stillinonepiece — Jessica Joye (@jessjoye) July 1, 2019

As they say in French cinema – Fin.

