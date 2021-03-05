Politics

Rishi Sunak’s ‘Coke addict’ chat has been given the ‘room next door’ treatment and it’s fabulous

John Plunkett. Updated March 5th, 2021

The Budget was only the second most memorable Rishi Sunak thing this week. The first was that utterly cringeworthy (and hilarious) ‘Coke addict’ chat with a couple of schoolchildren that went wildly viral.

And if you were thinking that it was ripe for the Michael Spicer treatment, then you’d be absolutely right. And the ‘room next door’ man doesn’t disappoint.

Brilliantly done. And just a few of the things people were saying about it today.

In short …

Lots more Michael Spicer on Twitter here and on his website over here (with links to his book and tour).

