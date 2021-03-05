Rishi Sunak’s ‘Coke addict’ chat has been given the ‘room next door’ treatment and it’s fabulous

Politics

The Budget was only the second most memorable Rishi Sunak thing this week. The first was that utterly cringeworthy (and hilarious) ‘Coke addict’ chat with a couple of schoolchildren that went wildly viral.

And if you were thinking that it was ripe for the Michael Spicer treatment, then you’d be absolutely right. And the ‘room next door’ man doesn’t disappoint.

the room next door – Rishi Sunak pic.twitter.com/rcbbEVgitH — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) March 5, 2021

Brilliantly done. And just a few of the things people were saying about it today.

"Is it possible to bend time just by cringing?" https://t.co/D9Watlpwa9 — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) March 5, 2021

This is absolutely the best yet. @MrMichaelSpicer you are a genius. — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) March 5, 2021

How to make the unwatchable, watchable. Top drawer again, Michael. https://t.co/GTOPdOxwnY — Nick Heath (@nickheathsport) March 5, 2021

My toes have curled so far they’ve gone up my back and are scratching my shoulders — Mat Bathpont (@bathpont_skiman) March 5, 2021

"Winchester has this very special subject called 'Div'…" https://t.co/KlLXO6nZMl — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) March 5, 2021

In short …

One of my favourites! Excruciating and entertaining in equal measure. I laughed out loud whilst dying inside! 👏🏼 — Francis Goodhand (@francisgoodhand) March 5, 2021

Lots more Michael Spicer on Twitter here and on his website over here (with links to his book and tour).

