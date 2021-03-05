Twitter

Nurses are being given a 1% pay rise and Hugh Laurie’s damning response went viral

Poke Staff. Updated March 5th, 2021

There was widespread anger today after the government proposes that nurses be given a pay rise of just 1% next year.

The health department recommended the 1% increase to th independent panel that advises on NHS salaries, despite Boris Johnson’s effusive praise for nurses’ efforts during the pandemic.

Here’s health minister Nadine Dorries defending the rise today. She said she was “pleasantly surprised” by the increase and said it was “all the Government can afford.”

Just in case you wondered what a 1% pay increase equates to.

And these people had a few more important numbers to share.

And here’s how these nursing staff reacted.

Here are just a few of the many, many things people were saying about it today, beginning with Hugh Laurie.

