“Just stick the parcel on the doorstep”

Pics

No prizes for guessing what’s in this parcel.

via Gfycat

Calm down, Brad – @MauiSaber has the answer.

I guess the magnets I ordered are here😂 pic.twitter.com/S4r7zAlcXO — 🌴MAUI🍍 (@MauiSaber) March 3, 2021

Delivery person trying to glitch the package through the door https://t.co/V3yafy8RWl — a bunch of worms in an armored suit (@carbideVerstand) March 3, 2021

That's one way to secure a package 😂 https://t.co/Y28LTVPrfE — SoCal Shepherd | BLM (@SoCalGshep) March 4, 2021

Looks like he’s lucky it arrived.

Somewhere out there, a UPS truck has a big ass neodymium magnet stuck to its wall. pic.twitter.com/R5iKpVYNYP — Caleb Kraft (@calebkraft) February 10, 2016

Source @MauiSaber Image @MauiSaber, Hello I’m Nik on Unsplash