“Just stick the parcel on the doorstep”
No prizes for guessing what’s in this parcel.
Calm down, Brad – @MauiSaber has the answer.
I guess the magnets I ordered are here😂 pic.twitter.com/S4r7zAlcXO
— 🌴MAUI🍍 (@MauiSaber) March 3, 2021
Delivery person trying to glitch the package through the door https://t.co/V3yafy8RWl
— a bunch of worms in an armored suit (@carbideVerstand) March 3, 2021
That's one way to secure a package 😂 https://t.co/Y28LTVPrfE
— SoCal Shepherd | BLM (@SoCalGshep) March 4, 2021
Looks like he’s lucky it arrived.
Somewhere out there, a UPS truck has a big ass neodymium magnet stuck to its wall. pic.twitter.com/R5iKpVYNYP
— Caleb Kraft (@calebkraft) February 10, 2016
READ MORE
This Amazon delivery driver went above and beyond to follow the special instructions
Source @MauiSaber Image @MauiSaber, Hello I’m Nik on Unsplash
More from the Poke
A WandaVision quote is moving people to tears and mockery – our 18 favourites
‘The First Guy To Ever Wear Contact Lenses’