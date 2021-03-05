‘Cultural appreciation in Pixar films’
‘Cultural appreciation in Pixar films,’ says shnitzl over on Reddit.
And just a few of the things people said about it …
‘Or Up, the story of the family who had to spend their life savings on medical appointments which cost them their retirement.’ _Not_Bruce_Wayne_
‘I see England isn’t represented, because Pixar hasn’t yet made a movie about bearded vapers.’ more_beans_mrtaggart
‘England is represented almost every time you guys need a voice actor for a villain. And I’m happy with that.’ AntiBox
‘Us Mexicans are always dead.’ Pugmind123
And just in case you’re wondering.
‘What movie is the top one?’ Rozycka123
‘Luca, comes out in June.’ shnitzl
READ MORE
This restaurant’s takedown of an ‘influencer’ after free meals was simply delicious
Source Reddit u/shnitzl
More from the Poke
This cat’s not taking any nonsense from this drone and it’s five seconds very well spent
Our 25 favourite funny tweets of the week