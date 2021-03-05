Boris Johnson’s weight-loss drive went down as well as you’d expect
Boris Johnson has lost at least a stone via the magic formula of eating less and moving more. We know this because he marked World Obesity Day by sharing a video all about his method.
In the spirit of ‘We had to see it, so why should you get away with it?’, here it is.
I’ve been doing all I can to lose weight, and I'm not only fitter and healthier but also happier for it.
I'm pleased we’re investing £100 million into services to get the country healthier so we can all – quite literally – bounce back better. pic.twitter.com/twD2EYFwyR
— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 4, 2021
‘No more late-night cheese’ will be chapter four of his fitness manual and the undoing of the UK cheese industry, which is currently struggling in the completely unforseeable-by-anyone turmoil of Brexit.
We’re all in favour of people doing what they can to get them through these trying times – be that losing weight or having a sneaky midnight Wensleydale on a cracker – but the video drew some inevitable mockery.
1.
My new regime has been going so well, I've lost 400 billion pounds so far. https://t.co/uS5bjCxooK
— Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) March 4, 2021
2.
Advice on keeping a healthy lifestyle from the PM. Next, gourmet cuisine with Hannibal Lecter. https://t.co/NidY1o72qI
— Balderdash (@notDcfcBoss) March 4, 2021
3.
“Losing weight” by trying to outrun his fatherly duties.
Love to see it. https://t.co/CjULJRqQSn
— machine gun Kele (@kelechnekoff) March 4, 2021
4.
When someone who has done 3 short runs and a starjump starts their own instagram fitness page: https://t.co/FgwLioWkIS
— Cole (@ItsColOutside) March 4, 2021
5.
Me and the lads were wondering why the late night cheese club was feeling a little more lonely https://t.co/SVS6ITFHrg
— KJD (@KraigJD4) March 4, 2021
When ITV News asked “What’s the secret behind Boris Johnson’s weight loss?”, it went down as well as the PM’s slow-motion tour of Number 10.
6.
130,000 people die
The media: https://t.co/AJEDds5F4B
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 4, 2021
7.
can you remove the 'news' after ITV please https://t.co/dFDmF6DL6F
— Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) March 4, 2021
8.
Eating less. https://t.co/S3d2WZLu6z
— Malcolm Tucker (@Tucker5law) March 4, 2021
9.
Guilt? https://t.co/mwG31b3uXJ
— James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) March 4, 2021
10.
If it's not dysentery I'm not interested. https://t.co/9gQ17MxNxo
— Neil (@nellyweather) March 4, 2021
11.
Just the remainder of his soul leaving his body I’d imagine https://t.co/C04lD94IdF
— Cara Lisette 🧜🏻♀️ (@CaraLisette) March 4, 2021
And the new slogan?
Go running, stop eating, protect the NHS https://t.co/u7WAXuEFzw
— Jordan Walker (@jordanwalker89) March 4, 2021
