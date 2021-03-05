Boris Johnson’s weight-loss drive went down as well as you’d expect

Exclusive

Boris Johnson has lost at least a stone via the magic formula of eating less and moving more. We know this because he marked World Obesity Day by sharing a video all about his method.

In the spirit of ‘We had to see it, so why should you get away with it?’, here it is.

I’ve been doing all I can to lose weight, and I'm not only fitter and healthier but also happier for it. I'm pleased we’re investing £100 million into services to get the country healthier so we can all – quite literally – bounce back better. pic.twitter.com/twD2EYFwyR — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 4, 2021

‘No more late-night cheese’ will be chapter four of his fitness manual and the undoing of the UK cheese industry, which is currently struggling in the completely unforseeable-by-anyone turmoil of Brexit.

We’re all in favour of people doing what they can to get them through these trying times – be that losing weight or having a sneaky midnight Wensleydale on a cracker – but the video drew some inevitable mockery.

My new regime has been going so well, I've lost 400 billion pounds so far. https://t.co/uS5bjCxooK — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) March 4, 2021

Advice on keeping a healthy lifestyle from the PM. Next, gourmet cuisine with Hannibal Lecter. https://t.co/NidY1o72qI — Balderdash (@notDcfcBoss) March 4, 2021

“Losing weight” by trying to outrun his fatherly duties. Love to see it. https://t.co/CjULJRqQSn — machine gun Kele (@kelechnekoff) March 4, 2021

When someone who has done 3 short runs and a starjump starts their own instagram fitness page: https://t.co/FgwLioWkIS — Cole (@ItsColOutside) March 4, 2021

Me and the lads were wondering why the late night cheese club was feeling a little more lonely https://t.co/SVS6ITFHrg — KJD (@KraigJD4) March 4, 2021

When ITV News asked “What’s the secret behind Boris Johnson’s weight loss?”, it went down as well as the PM’s slow-motion tour of Number 10.

130,000 people die The media: https://t.co/AJEDds5F4B — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 4, 2021

can you remove the 'news' after ITV please https://t.co/dFDmF6DL6F — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) March 4, 2021

If it's not dysentery I'm not interested. https://t.co/9gQ17MxNxo — Neil (@nellyweather) March 4, 2021

Just the remainder of his soul leaving his body I’d imagine https://t.co/C04lD94IdF — Cara Lisette 🧜🏻‍♀️ (@CaraLisette) March 4, 2021

And the new slogan?

Go running, stop eating, protect the NHS https://t.co/u7WAXuEFzw — Jordan Walker (@jordanwalker89) March 4, 2021

