Boris Johnson’s weight-loss drive went down as well as you’d expect

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 5th, 2021

Boris Johnson has lost at least a stone via the magic formula of eating less and moving more. We know this because he marked World Obesity Day by sharing a video all about his method.

In the spirit of ‘We had to see it, so why should you get away with it?’, here it is.

‘No more late-night cheese’ will be chapter four of his fitness manual and the undoing of the UK cheese industry, which is currently struggling in the completely unforseeable-by-anyone turmoil of Brexit.

via Gfycat

We’re all in favour of people doing what they can to get them through these trying times – be that losing weight or having a sneaky midnight Wensleydale on a cracker – but the video drew some inevitable mockery.

When ITV News asked “What’s the secret behind Boris Johnson’s weight loss?”, it went down as well as the PM’s slow-motion tour of Number 10.

