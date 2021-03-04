This restaurant’s takedown of an ‘influencer’ after free meals was simply delicious

Life

Leading contender for takedown of the week comes courtesy of Four Legs, a pop-up restaurant operating out of the Compton Arms pub in Islington, north London.

They were contacted by an ‘influencer’ who offered to write about them in exchange for a free takeaway and rather than ignoring it or simply saying no, they played along for a little bit.

And they went viral with the resulting exchange which they shared on Instagram.

Boom.

And just three of the responses it prompted.

‘Took the wrong turn at chancer st before he even left!’ dj_cherrystones ‘The fact that you made him walk there ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️, I wish I could have seen his reaction via cctv.’ spasiadinkovski ‘Absolutely KILLER 👏’ marinagpoloughlin

Source Instagram @fourlegs_ldn