Talk Radio asked if Harry and Meghan should lose their UK citizenship and these responses say it all

There are still four days to go before Oprah Winfrey’s interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex airs on ITV but Talk Radio appears to have hit defcon one already.

Specially, presenter Mike Graham – us neither – who said Harry and Meghan should lose their UK citizenship for claiming the Royal Family “perpetuated falsehoods” about them.

Mike says Harry and Meghan should lose their UK citizenship after they claimed the Royal Family “perpetuated falsehoods” about them. “Surely this kind of attack on our most treasured tradition must mean Haz and Megz are no longer members of this great nation of ours” @Iromg pic.twitter.com/V2PFWdF7bN — talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) March 4, 2021

The radio station went one further by opening up the question to listeners (of course it did …)



… and these 9 responses surely say it all.

1.

No. Should the UK start seeing a therapist? https://t.co/0uU5CWwgU6 — Jonathan Coe (@jonathancoe) March 4, 2021

2.

Someone does a racism:

I may disagree with what you say, sir, but I will defend to death your right to say it Someone has an opinion on the queen:

EXPEL THE TRAITOR https://t.co/dLN30EZp5o — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 4, 2021

3.

Just a Talk Radio host seeking to strip a military veteran of his citizenship because his wife gave a TV interview. And these are the people who attack cancel culture? https://t.co/yVsaSeubMA — Otto English (@Otto_English) March 4, 2021

4.

Should Prince Andrew be speaking to the FBI for his suspiciously close relationship with the notorious peadophile Jeffrey Epstein? — MF Dinners (@tom_usher_) March 4, 2021

5.

I see we’ve reached the ‘it’s fine to remove citizenship from a member of the ACTUAL FUCKING ROYAL FAMILY as long as we get the black woman out’ stage of racism over at Talk Radio. https://t.co/PpuSElYAEL — 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@SpillerOfTea) March 4, 2021

6.

A tweet so talk radio that you can actually smell the Ginsters scotch egg fart that was bought from a service station off the M11 coming off it. — Mr Demos of Pnyx (@gem_ste) March 4, 2021

7.

You could try and produce quality radio, but shitting the bed for attention works too. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 4, 2021

8.

9.

How about we go all out and put them in the tower. https://t.co/LNWcrhqvbz — Hannah Al-Othman 📝🗞 (@HannahAlOthman) March 4, 2021

To conclude …

This is absolutely disgraceful https://t.co/mjOhVN1pD0 — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) March 4, 2021

