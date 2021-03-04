News

14 right royal takedowns of the media’s Meghan Markle blame game

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 4th, 2021

Oprah Winfrey’s interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – that’s Harry and Meghan, in case you’ve been in a cave for the last three years – airs on British TV in a few days.

In preparation, the UK media are whipping themselves into a frenzy of competitive Meghan bashing, which must make the couple formerly known as their Royal Highnesses so sorry to have left the country.

Stories doing the rounds include:

Meghan’s choice of earrings at a banquet.

An allegation of bullying against the Duchess, which must have happened more than a year ago but is conveniently just being brought to the attention of Buckingham Palace.

The couple being urged not to air the interview they’ve already recorded, out of respect for the seriously ill Prince Philip.

Twitter had some thoughts about the blame game – not to mention the h word …’hypocrisy’, not ‘highness’.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

