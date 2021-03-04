14 right royal takedowns of the media’s Meghan Markle blame game

News

Oprah Winfrey’s interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – that’s Harry and Meghan, in case you’ve been in a cave for the last three years – airs on British TV in a few days.

In preparation, the UK media are whipping themselves into a frenzy of competitive Meghan bashing, which must make the couple formerly known as their Royal Highnesses so sorry to have left the country.

Stories doing the rounds include:

Meghan’s choice of earrings at a banquet.

The Times can reveal that the duchess wore earrings to a 2018 event that were a wedding gift from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, said by the US to have approved the murder of the Jamal Khashoggi. The dinner took place three weeks after the killing. https://t.co/hEPEiiGQWG — The Times (@thetimes) March 2, 2021

An allegation of bullying against the Duchess, which must have happened more than a year ago but is conveniently just being brought to the attention of Buckingham Palace.

An institution that for hundreds of years has turned a blind eye to men’s bullying, predatory behaviour is to investigate the first black woman to join the family. Dear Buckingham Palace, you need to fire your strategist. https://t.co/KEeh9qnxVv — Sophie Walker (@SophieRunning) March 3, 2021

The couple being urged not to air the interview they’ve already recorded, out of respect for the seriously ill Prince Philip.

That’s a photograph of the pre-recorded interview on the left. Somebody explain to Richard how time works. pic.twitter.com/riNnZkk6dG — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 1, 2021

Twitter had some thoughts about the blame game – not to mention the h word …’hypocrisy’, not ‘highness’.

1.

Prince Harry looking Oprah dead in the eyes and just saying, “Big lizards” over and over. “Big,” he says with outstretched arms. “Big like horses.” — Sarah_Woolley (@Sarah_Woolley) March 3, 2021

2.

Oh man, just wait till you find out about the Crown Jewels https://t.co/DvcrJN1iGy — Alex von Tunzelmann (@alexvtunzelmann) March 3, 2021

3.

I don’t see Meghan here . Do you ? pic.twitter.com/U1O6b7OTMy — @Busiswa G.#ArchewellArmy ❤️🌺🐈💞💚 (@BusiswaGibson) March 3, 2021

4.

Has anyone asked Meghan where she was when Charles I was beheaded? pic.twitter.com/2Rd2glNnBL — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) March 3, 2021

5.

“Omg Meghan bullied the staff at the palace” Okay but the monarchy has bullied most of the world and renamed that bullying “The Commonwealth” Let’s talk about it. — machine gun Kele (@kelechnekoff) March 3, 2021

6.

*BREAKING* – Meghan Markle tells Oprah. "Piers Morgan would stand under my bedroom window, night after night, making cat noises." #MeghanAndHarry pic.twitter.com/FXvLQHRW1y — Dom Joly (@domjoly) March 2, 2021

7.