Finally – a plausible explanation for how the media write Meghan Markle headlines

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 4th, 2021

Comedian Munya Chawawa’s sketches have been an unexpected high point of the pandemic, as he’s held a real-world masterclass in use of backgrounds, costumes and savage wit to create high-quality comedy from home.

You might, for example, have spotted his hilariously NSFW Nigella Lawson impression on Pancake Tuesday.

It’s not that far off the real version.

With the ongoing media obsession with the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Munya has produced a brutally funny explanation of the process of creating those sensational headlines.

We all know the power of a picture of someone eating a bacon sandwich.

Here’s how Twitter reacted.

We’ll all be keeping a close eye on the press – just in case.

You can also find Munya on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Facebook.

Source Munya Chawawa Image Screengrab

