Finally – a plausible explanation for how the media write Meghan Markle headlines

Comedian Munya Chawawa’s sketches have been an unexpected high point of the pandemic, as he’s held a real-world masterclass in use of backgrounds, costumes and savage wit to create high-quality comedy from home.

You might, for example, have spotted his hilariously NSFW Nigella Lawson impression on Pancake Tuesday.

It’s not that far off the real version.

With the ongoing media obsession with the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Munya has produced a brutally funny explanation of the process of creating those sensational headlines.

How the British press come up with Meghan Markle headlines #meghanmarkle pic.twitter.com/ksy7qb0lHa — Munya Chawawa (@munyachawawa) March 3, 2021

We all know the power of a picture of someone eating a bacon sandwich.

Here’s how Twitter reacted.

This is spot on because it doesn’t even make sense https://t.co/RWV6tb2JU1 pic.twitter.com/RhcQDWtcEA — Ebony Black✊✊ (@RuvaMaps) March 3, 2021

I fully screamed at the end!! https://t.co/V8tkK6d4iU — Dapo Adeola (@DapsDraws) March 3, 2021

This guy is an absolute genius 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/JvHk2ubShS — VICTOR🦅 (@vctrknda) March 3, 2021

We’ll all be keeping a close eye on the press – just in case.

I wouldn't even be surprised if some of these pop in the next couple weeks https://t.co/GQnXuJfWFR — (@SelinaKellyAnne) March 3, 2021

You can also find Munya on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Facebook.

