15 favourite funny tweets about World Book Day 2021
World Book Day is a does-what-it-says-on-the-tin kind of day, inasmuch as it’s a worldwide celebration of books – even if those books are sometimes Panini Football Stars sticker albums.
Schools, libraries, authors, celebrities from all walks of life and book shops get involved.
If you're a Library, every day is #WorldBookDay x
— National Library of Scotland (@natlibscot) March 4, 2021
Kicking off #WorldBookDay with our smallest, largest, longest and rarest.
This is the 'German ABC' published in 1971. At just 3×2.5 mm it was once the smallest book in the world.
It is NOT the smallest in our collection. pic.twitter.com/6lqol5hZNe
— Bodleian Libraries (@bodleianlibs) March 4, 2021
Happy #WorldBookDay everyone! While I am naturally disappointed at the lack of primary school children dressing up as characters from #TheThursdayMurderClub, I will point out that you can buy a copy for Mother's Day from all of these fine places https://t.co/HfewHjN8K0
— Richard Osman (@richardosman) March 4, 2021
Happy #WorldBookDay! pic.twitter.com/HABTAcSH34
— Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) March 4, 2021
Also the Royal Mail …
Happy #WorldBookDay folks! To celebrate this year @RoyalMail have selected a few postboxes around the country to be decorated with picture book artwork…here’s ours 🤩. pic.twitter.com/wpwU4lbTKP
— Dapo Adeola (@DapsDraws) March 4, 2021
And the Royal Family.
Happy #WorldBookDay
The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are pictured in the Library at Balmoral Castle in 1976. pic.twitter.com/SnfDXfUdDV
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 4, 2021
Some people had to do things a little differently this year.
As my kids aren’t in school they had to turn vegetables into book characters. Cabbage Potter , oRONange Weasley , Hermione Greenger #HarryPotter #WorldBookDay pic.twitter.com/xuiWOoFMqM
— Stuart Borley 👨👨👧👦🌈🐴🐶🐰🌈 (@StuBallBaggins) March 4, 2021
Little Red Riding Hood and her Granny are ready for a day of online teaching #WorldBookDay @MsA_Takhar @BassalegEnglish pic.twitter.com/nulbziEbwE
— MissFScott (@FScott_Teach) March 4, 2021
These funny tweeters all had something to say about it.
1.
No idea what he’s doing in a library. The prick can’t even read.#WorldBookDay pic.twitter.com/SrQMFGCPhO
— GrumpySkeletor (@GrumpySkeletor) March 4, 2021
2.
One small benefit of lockdown: if you’ve forgotten it’s #WorldBookDay you don’t have to conjure an effing Gruffalo costume in 20 minutes from some hessian and a parsnip.
— Emma Mitchell 💙 (@silverpebble) March 4, 2021
3.
Currently taking bids for my children's book The Boy And Girl Who Wore Plain White T-Shirts from publishers. #WorldBookDay
— Gary Bainbridge (@Gary_Bainbridge) March 4, 2021
4.
Happy World Book Day 📚 pic.twitter.com/lir0PQjTEX
— Cheish (@TheCheish) March 4, 2021
5.
My son was sent home from #WorldBookDay because he’s had his appendix removed
— Sanjeev Kohli (@govindajeggy) March 4, 2021
6.
Great Literary Typos. #WorldBookDay pic.twitter.com/mNSggRtIOF
— DercHerckernbersh (@DocHackenbush) March 4, 2021
