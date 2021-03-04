Bad day? Could be worse, you could rent from one of these landlords

Life

Anyone who’s ever rented – so everyone – will know that there are good landlords and bad landlords, and sometimes there are very bad landlords.

Everyone will have stories, but we hope your stories aren’t as bad as some of these, a whole bunch of landlords who were very publicly called out because, well, have a look for yourself.

1.

‘The hot water is broken …’

(via Reddit)

2.

(via Twitter)

3.

(via Twitter)

4.

‘My Landlord is super serious about fire safety’

(via Reddit)

5.



(via Twitter)

6.

‘My landlord told me he’d pressure wash my deck …’

(via Reddit)

7.

‘This is how the landlord fixed the leaky ceiling’

(via Reddit)

8.

(via Twitter)

9.

(via Twitter)