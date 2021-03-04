Weird World

‘There’s a cat on the train’ is the new ‘there are leaves on the track’

Poke Staff. Updated March 4th, 2021

A train scheduled to travel from London Euston to Manchester on Tuesday had to be taken out of service, not because of wet leaves on the line or the wrong kind of snow – but because of a cat stubbornly refusing to get off the roof of the high-speed vehicle.

The animal missed losing one of its lives by a whisker when it was spotted shortly before departure time.

It took staff two and a half hours to coax the unperturbed puss down from its perch, which they eventually managed by providing it with an interim platform – a bin.

While frustrated passengers may have had some choice words for the feline menace, Twitter was clearly on Team Moggy.

They could have saved about two hours if they’d only thought of this.

