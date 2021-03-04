‘There’s a cat on the train’ is the new ‘there are leaves on the track’

Weird World

A train scheduled to travel from London Euston to Manchester on Tuesday had to be taken out of service, not because of wet leaves on the line or the wrong kind of snow – but because of a cat stubbornly refusing to get off the roof of the high-speed vehicle.

In the UK right now a train is delayed as a cat is sitting on the roof and refusing to come down. pic.twitter.com/I4WAC681Te — RS Archer (@archer_rs) March 3, 2021

The animal missed losing one of its lives by a whisker when it was spotted shortly before departure time.

It took staff two and a half hours to coax the unperturbed puss down from its perch, which they eventually managed by providing it with an interim platform – a bin.

While frustrated passengers may have had some choice words for the feline menace, Twitter was clearly on Team Moggy.

they should let him drive the train actually https://t.co/9lsNt0KC8b — cruise missile with pronouns written on it (@Lubchansky) March 3, 2021

Cats are bloody-minded twats and this is why we love them https://t.co/QN71UQKior — Kate Yes, I've seen the viral cat thing Bevan (@katebevan) March 3, 2021

more effective than extinction rebellion have ever been https://t.co/d6KSiq9K1w — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) March 3, 2021

Her friends dared her. https://t.co/UX20SO5Nhv — Oscar Nunez (@OscarNunezLA) March 3, 2021

And this is one of the more plausible excuses. https://t.co/nqA684PJGS — Beau (@DrBeauBeaumont) March 3, 2021

This cat has achieved peak cat, and I am so proud of it. https://t.co/zr3lLVeOHO — (((Jay Edidin))) (@NotLasers) March 3, 2021

Have they tried Dreamies™? https://t.co/nBGeXqZENG — Claire Stewart (@claireontoast) March 3, 2021

We apologize for the paws in service. https://t.co/oSh3re7uBi — CA High-Speed Rail (@CaHSRA) March 4, 2021

"In ancient times cats were worshiped as gods; they have not forgotten this." –Terry Pratchett — (((Eddie))) (@abracadocious) March 3, 2021

There’s probably a brand new expensive cat bed nearby that needed ignoring. https://t.co/cGFzpv9sXy — Paul (@bingowings14) March 3, 2021

They could have saved about two hours if they’d only thought of this.

Should have just put an empty cardboard box on the platform. https://t.co/EDl7TdTMmZ — Paul Moped (@paulmoped) March 3, 2021

