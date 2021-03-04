Twitter

Our 15 favourite versions of that viral Wandavision wink meme

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 4th, 2021

The hit Marvel series, Wandavision, has served up the latest hot meme in the form of Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agnes – or *spoiler alert* Agatha Harkness – doing an enormous comedy wink.

And yes, I did type that carefully.

Even if you haven’t watched the show, there’s no mistaking what Agatha and the meme are trying to convey. We gathered some outstanding examples.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2

More from the Poke