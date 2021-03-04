Our 15 favourite versions of that viral Wandavision wink meme

Twitter

The hit Marvel series, Wandavision, has served up the latest hot meme in the form of Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agnes – or *spoiler alert* Agatha Harkness – doing an enormous comedy wink.

And yes, I did type that carefully.

Even if you haven’t watched the show, there’s no mistaking what Agatha and the meme are trying to convey. We gathered some outstanding examples.

1.

"i acknowledge that i have read and agree to the above terms and conditions" pic.twitter.com/Ny0PLvQlZ3 — Waxou (@maxoupial) March 1, 2021

2.

no I won’t eat the whole family-size packet of crisps pic.twitter.com/qR2ReSvxQY — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) March 1, 2021

3.

"Enjoy this gift of a very normal large wooden horse" pic.twitter.com/4HSUDEuoTK — Memetaza (@memetazaa) February 27, 2021

4.

Me every year: “I’ll buy a diary this year and use it” pic.twitter.com/wxmpYn9NX8 — Cherry Valentine (@TheCValentine) March 1, 2021

5.

Me telling myself I’ll go to bed early tonight pic.twitter.com/TXufNCZc3g — David DeWeil (@daviddeweil) March 2, 2021

6.

[devops deploying my code] and this has been tested yeah? me: ….yep pic.twitter.com/1RIPudJksU — I Am Devloper (@iamdevloper) March 2, 2021

7.

"Omg I'm so sorry, I didn't see this until now!" pic.twitter.com/PlyoFoTNQu — Jason Ferrante (@FerranteJason) March 1, 2021

8.