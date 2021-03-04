14 favourite funny tweets about World Book Day 2021

Twitter

World Book Day is a does-what-it-says-on-the-tin kind of day, inasmuch as it’s a worldwide celebration of books – even if those books are sometimes Panini Football Stars sticker albums.

Schools, libraries, authors, celebrities from all walks of life and book shops get involved.

If you're a Library, every day is #WorldBookDay x — National Library of Scotland (@natlibscot) March 4, 2021

Kicking off #WorldBookDay with our smallest, largest, longest and rarest. This is the 'German ABC' published in 1971. At just 3×2.5 mm it was once the smallest book in the world. It is NOT the smallest in our collection. pic.twitter.com/6lqol5hZNe — Bodleian Libraries (@bodleianlibs) March 4, 2021

Happy #WorldBookDay everyone! While I am naturally disappointed at the lack of primary school children dressing up as characters from #TheThursdayMurderClub, I will point out that you can buy a copy for Mother's Day from all of these fine places https://t.co/HfewHjN8K0 — Richard Osman (@richardosman) March 4, 2021

Also the Royal Mail …

Happy #WorldBookDay folks! To celebrate this year @RoyalMail have selected a few postboxes around the country to be decorated with picture book artwork…here’s ours 🤩. pic.twitter.com/wpwU4lbTKP — Dapo Adeola (@DapsDraws) March 4, 2021

And the Royal Family.

Happy #WorldBookDay The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are pictured in the Library at Balmoral Castle in 1976. pic.twitter.com/SnfDXfUdDV — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 4, 2021

Some people had to do things a little differently this year.

As my kids aren’t in school they had to turn vegetables into book characters. Cabbage Potter , oRONange Weasley , Hermione Greenger #HarryPotter #WorldBookDay pic.twitter.com/xuiWOoFMqM — Stuart Borley 👨‍👨‍👧‍👦🌈🐴🐶🐰🌈 (@StuBallBaggins) March 4, 2021

Little Red Riding Hood and her Granny are ready for a day of online teaching #WorldBookDay @MsA_Takhar @BassalegEnglish pic.twitter.com/nulbziEbwE — MissFScott (@FScott_Teach) March 4, 2021

These funny tweeters all had something to say about it.

1.

No idea what he’s doing in a library. The prick can’t even read.#WorldBookDay pic.twitter.com/SrQMFGCPhO — GrumpySkeletor (@GrumpySkeletor) March 4, 2021

2.

One small benefit of lockdown: if you’ve forgotten it’s #WorldBookDay you don’t have to conjure an effing Gruffalo costume in 20 minutes from some hessian and a parsnip. — Emma Mitchell 💙 (@silverpebble) March 4, 2021

3.

Currently taking bids for my children's book The Boy And Girl Who Wore Plain White T-Shirts from publishers. #WorldBookDay — Gary Bainbridge (@Gary_Bainbridge) March 4, 2021

4.

Happy World Book Day 📚 pic.twitter.com/lir0PQjTEX — Cheish (@TheCheish) March 4, 2021

5.

My son was sent home from #WorldBookDay because he’s had his appendix removed — Sanjeev Kohli (@govindajeggy) March 4, 2021

6.