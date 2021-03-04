Twitter

14 favourite funny tweets about World Book Day 2021

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 4th, 2021

World Book Day is a does-what-it-says-on-the-tin kind of day, inasmuch as it’s a worldwide celebration of books – even if those books are sometimes Panini Football Stars sticker albums.

Schools, libraries, authors, celebrities from all walks of life and book shops get involved.

Also the Royal Mail …

And the Royal Family.

Some people had to do things a little differently this year.

These funny tweeters all had something to say about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2

More from the Poke