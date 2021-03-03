Videos

‘We Will Rock You’ as Dixieland jazz is so much better than you’d expect

Poke Staff. Updated March 3rd, 2021

Over on YouTube, There I Ruined It takes iconic songs and does unspeakable things to them.

Amongst many others you should check out are the 1980s electronica take on Johnny B. Goode, the unspeakably catchy Oktoberfest version of Gangsta’s Paradise and the incredible heavy metal cover of Taylor Swift’s Shake It Off.

He claims to ruin songs, but we think he just gives them life in a parallel dimension, and he’s now done the same for Queen’s mega-hit, We Will Rock You.

Tweeters weren’t quite sure what to think.

When he posted his video to Reddit, someone had a suggestion.

This may be my favorite one! I can see the muppets doing this dixieland version.

Maria Saha

And now we just want this to happen.

