This ‘spinning’ optical illusion house has just gone viral and it’s a proper mind bender

This is a fabulous optical illusion which is melting brains everywhere.

It’s a house in Australia that appears perfectly ordinary from a distance. But as you get closer it appears to start spinning and, well, have a watch for yourself.

TikTok user @hazelann820 went wildly viral after she captured it on video, saying: ‘This spinning optical illusion house always trips me out.’

What the …?

The house, known as ‘Camofleur’ or as the ‘iconic spinny house’ was created by Australian artist Regina Walters and can be found near Bankstown Airport outside Sydney.

‘I would simply crash every time.’ Marlee ‘Yes! Gets me every time. Whoever designed it/made it sooo clever.’ Tanya Humphreys ‘Trips me out every time I go past it.’ Imogenuppy

