This dog’s uncanny ability to tell a snack from any old stuff is a very funny watch

Dogs’ hearing is – Google, Google – around four times more sensitive than human ears, plus, they can hear a lot of higher frequency sounds, obviously.

And if you ever doubted just how much better they are than us at distinguishing one sound from another, watch this.

It’s a dog whose uncanny ability to distinguish the sound of a snack from just any old rubbish really is next level stuff.

Good dog!

The clip went viral after it was shared by Redditor MrScatterBrained and here are our favourite things people said about it.

‘It’s that specific crinkle. Dogs are especially smart when it comes to sounds and scent. They know.’

virgil592 ‘When I was a kid, Mom kept the dog biscuits in a kitchen cabinet with a door that squeaked a little. No matter where he was in the house (and sometimes in the back yard), he’d come running when that hinge squeaked.’ KKwoodhill ‘Hahaha!!! But you know they’re listening the whole time to make sure.’ beasty_bear ‘Just like Alexa.’ 1Gamerer

To conclude …

‘He sleep. He snore. Snacks he don’t ignore.’ AuthorityAnarchyYes

Source Reddit u/MrScatterBrained Imgur