The 12 funniest reactions to Rishi Sunak’s cringeworthy ‘Coke addict’ gaffe

Back in October 2019, two pupils at Richmond High School in North Yorkshire interviewed their local MP, Rishi Sunak.

Although the twenty-five-minute video of their discussion has been available to view on YouTube the whole time, it was only on the eve of the 2021 Budget that one clip went viral.

The TikTok account that shared it seems to have been deleted, but it found its way to Twitter’s Accidental Partridge, via @StcrevDavid.

These 57 seconds are three and a half hours well spent.

It’s a tough watch – but too funny to ignore.

One of the most excruciating things I've ever watched, and if I had to see it, so do you https://t.co/mMr5hgaMdr — Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) March 2, 2021



Twitter’s responses popped.

Christ he just keeps digging 😂😂 — Phillip Schofield (@Schofe) March 2, 2021

Don't mind me, I'm just digging a hole in the ground here so I can recover from the agony of watching this. https://t.co/EzaFyhGXyn — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) March 2, 2021

This is amazing. You think it's all over in the first five seconds, but it builds and builds. https://t.co/P3drElsBq3 — Hugo Rifkind (@hugorifkind) March 2, 2021

"I'm a total coke addict…Coca COLA addict, just for the record!" @RishiSunak tells schoolboys

Then says Mexican Coke is the best.#inbetweenersmadereal https://t.co/p7YPhbyAl7 — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) March 2, 2021

Rishi Sunak "Mexican coke" Tell them you're a coke addict…. pic.twitter.com/tuZM4R0V6D — Dee (@Deew04) March 2, 2021

