Facepalm of the day
Facepalm of the day is this, an exchange with an anti-vaxxer shared by regian24 over on Twitter.
Yes, thanks for trying.
“Peer reviewed sources or it didn’t happen” Cxilando_Vilandas
‘I need a t-shirt that says this.’ TParis00ap
‘I swear a lot of these idiots think “peer-reviewed” means “my peers shared it on Facebook” Deusselkerr
Source Reddit u/regian24
