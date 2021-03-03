Dolly Parton got her first dose of the vaccine she helped fund – and it was peak Dolly

Twitter

Having donated $1 million to fund the development of the Moderna vaccine, Dolly Parton has been given her first jab, and we couldn’t possibly improve on the joke she tweeted about it – or the song.

Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine. @VUMChealth pic.twitter.com/38kJrDzLqC — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 2, 2021

That’s as catchy as Covid, but in a good way.

Here’s what tweeters thought of Dolly’s vaccination and the Jolene rewrite.

Excuse me while I sing this for the next month… https://t.co/ODDNHwutsd — Dr. Jen Golbeck (@jengolbeck) March 2, 2021

Can I just say … THIS is the coolest thing EVER!! https://t.co/Ez4C0YbjB1 — 🖕🏻Aunt Crabby Calls Bullshit 🖕🏻 (@DearAuntCrabby) March 3, 2021

cold shoulder tops are now called vaccine tops and they are cool again https://t.co/qZabgDJsef — rachel syme (@rachsyme) March 2, 2021

I can't decide if it's rewriting Jolene or the fact that she has shoulder cutouts to accommodate the shot that really puts this over the top. Maybe it's that she partially financed the development of the vaccine. Who can say? https://t.co/s883Kxy48m — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) March 2, 2021

Dolly really just told vaccine doubters not to be such "a chicken squat." This is the kind of political discourse we need to get back to https://t.co/KrnP0EWOB1 — mattie kahn (@mattiekahn) March 2, 2021

Government comms teams can give up, now that we have ‘Don’t be such a chicken squat. Get out there and get your shot.’

