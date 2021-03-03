Twitter

Dolly Parton got her first dose of the vaccine she helped fund – and it was peak Dolly

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 3rd, 2021

Having donated $1 million to fund the development of the Moderna vaccine, Dolly Parton has been given her first jab, and we couldn’t possibly improve on the joke she tweeted about it – or the song.

That’s as catchy as Covid, but in a good way.

Here’s what tweeters thought of Dolly’s vaccination and the Jolene rewrite.

Government comms teams can give up, now that we have ‘Don’t be such a chicken squat. Get out there and get your shot.’

