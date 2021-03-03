“Alexa, what’s the smartest breed of dog?”
This TikTok video is just 18 seconds long, but it’s got an M. Night Shyamalan twist to die for.
@gee.way.77
He isn't that smort lol ##fypシ ##bordercollie ##dogsoftiktok ##puppy ##cute ##funny ##herdingdog ##colliedog
The clip of @gee.way.77’s border collie, Colt, has been viewed almost six million times – and TikTok users love it.
There may be an explanation for Colt’s behaviour.
That’ll be it.
