These “23 words for emotions people feel but can’t explain” aren’t real but probably should be

It’s not the first time we’ve seen these but we still love them, a list of 23 emotions that people feel but can’t explain that’s just gone viral all over again on Reddit.

They’re not actual words (you probably already know this) although it feels like they should be.

They are all taken from graphic designer and editor John Koenig’s Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows (find out more about that here) with a book due out in November this year.

Just in case they are tricky to read, here they are once again.

1. Sonder

The realization that each passerby has a life as vivid and complex as your own.

2. Opia

The ambiguous intensity of Looking someone in the eye, which can feel simultaneously invasive and vulnerable.

3. Monachopsis

The subtle but persistent feeling of being out of place.

4. Énouement

The bittersweetness of having arrived in the future, seeing how things turn out, but not being able to tell your past self.

5. Vellichor

The strange wistfulness of used bookshops.

6. Rubatosis

The unsettling awareness of your own heartbeat.

7. Kenopsia

The eerie, forlorn atmosphere of a place that is usually bustling with people but is now abandoned and quiet.

8. Mauerbauertraurigkeit

The inexplicable urge to push people away, even close friends who you really like.

9. Jouska

A hypothetical conversation that you compulsively play out in your head.

10. Chrysalism

The amniotic tranquility of being indoors during a thunderstorm.



11. Vemödalen

The frustration of photographic something amazing when thousands of identical photos already exist.

12. Anecdoche

A conversation in which everyone is talking, but nobody is listening.

13. Ellipsism

A sadness that you’ll never be able to know how history will turn out.

14. Kuebiko

A state of exhaustion inspired by acts of senseless violence.

15. Lachesism

The desire to be struck by disaster — to survive a plane crash, or to lose everything in a fire.

16. Exulansis

The tendency to give up trying to talk about an experience because people are unable to relate to it.

17. Adronitis

Frustration with how long it takes to get to know someone.

18. Rückkehrunruhe

The feeling of returning home after an immersive trip only to find it fading rapidly from your awareness.



19. Nodus Tollens

The realization that the plot of your life doesn’t make sense to you anymore.

20. Onism

The frustration of being stuck in just one body, that inhabits only one place at a time.

21. Liberosis

The desire to care less about things.

22. Altschmerz

Weariness with the same old issues that you’ve always had — the same boring flaws and anxieties that you’ve been gnawing on for years.

23. Occhiolism

The awareness of the smallness of your perspective.

And just three of the things people said about them.

‘Ah, Mauerbauertraurigkeit, my old friend.’ DevonMG ‘Is there a word for thinking the feelings you have are unique to yourself, but then finding out that those feelings are actually common enough to have their own words?’ brum_throwaway ‘The one I relate to I can’t even pronounce.’ blondie_bleu

You can also find the Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows on YouTube here.

Source Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows H/T Reddit u/ConstantMasterpiece5